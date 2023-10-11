Four killed and two injured in Russian strike on Nikopol high school

On 11 October, the Russian army attacked a gymnasium in Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (southeastern Ukraine), killing civilians, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.
According to Ihor Klymenko, as a result of the Russian shelling, two school employees were killed on the spot around 4 p.m. Later, rescuers removed the body of a third victim and a fourth from the rubble.
Russian shelling destroys a high school building in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, southeastern Ukraine)
4 civilians were killed, according to Ukraine's Interior Minister.
The gymnasium building was partially destroyed. As a result of the Russian strike, 42 residential buildings, 18 outbuildings, a shop, power lines, a car, and solar panels were damaged.
By 8 p.m., Ukrainian rescuers had completed the rubble removal in Nikopol gymnasium, where four people were killed in a Russian strike. According to the Interior Minister, the four dead include a 72-year-old man and three women aged 69, 67 and 60.
Two more people were injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.
