Four killed and two injured in Russian strike on Nikopol high school

Russian shelling caused widespread damage in a small town far from the frontlines.
bySerge Havrylets
11/10/2023
1 minute read
Nikopol
The aftermath of the Russian shelling that destroyed a high school building and killed civilians in Nikopol. Credit: Ihor Klymenko.
On 11 October, the Russian army attacked a gymnasium in Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (southeastern Ukraine), killing civilians, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

According to Ihor Klymenko, as a result of the Russian shelling, two school employees were killed on the spot around 4 p.m. Later, rescuers removed the body of a third victim and a fourth from the rubble.

The gymnasium building was partially destroyed. As a result of the Russian strike, 42 residential buildings, 18 outbuildings, a shop, power lines, a car, and solar panels were damaged.

By 8 p.m., Ukrainian rescuers had completed the rubble removal in Nikopol gymnasium, where four people were killed in a Russian strike. According to the Interior Minister, the four dead include a 72-year-old man and three women aged 69, 67 and 60.

Two more people were injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.

