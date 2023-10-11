Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia drops glide bombs on civilians and attacks funeral service in Kherson Oblast

The Russian army continues to violate the laws and customs of war in Ukraine.
bySerge Havrylets
11/10/2023
2 minute read
funeral service
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a Ukrainian funeral service in the Kherson Oblast. Credit: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.
Russia’s Air Force dropped glide bombs onto the residential areas in the Kherson Oblast (southern Ukraine), the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported.

The information about casualties is not available yet.

“Russian aviation attacked the Beryslav district of the Kherson Oblast. Eight guided bombs were dropped on two settlements. The consequences of the air strikes are being clarified,” Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A glide bomb is a standoff weapon with flight control surfaces to give it a flatter, gliding flight path than that of a conventional bomb without such surfaces. Russia is actively fitting Soviet-era heavy bombs with gliding propellers and guidance systems to pound Ukraine’s military and civilian infrastructure.

First employed in early March 2023, the Russian-winged UPAB-1500 and FAB-500 glide bombs are being used in increasing numbers to hit targets on the battlefield and behind the frontlines. The growing Russian air threat is a matter of concern.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive: signs of concern and optimism

Earlier today, at 11:40 a.m., the Russian army attacked a funeral service vehicle at a cemetery in Kherson with a kamikaze drone, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The explosion injured three funeral service employees, according to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia targets Ukrainian civilians on a regular basis, multiplying war crimes in Ukraine.

