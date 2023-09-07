Russia attacks Odesa port infrastructure, injuring two

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian troops attacked Odesa and Sumy oblasts with 33 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 25 drones, 24 of them over Odesa Oblast.

In Odesa Oblast, drones targeted port infrastructure. An elevator and an administrative building were damaged, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, two civilians were injured.

“The enemy attacked port and civilian infrastructure south of Oblast. Two truck drivers were injured in the attack,” the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said.

This attack was the fourth in the last five days, head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

“As a result of today’s Shahed drones raid, civilian and port infrastructure, an elevator, and an administrative building were damaged in several settlements,” Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel.

On the night and morning of 7 September, the Russian army shelled Sumy Oblast five times, and 40 explosions were reported, according to Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

