Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian missile hits Ukrainian city, killing 17 and injuring 32 [video]

byEuheniia Martyniuk
06/09/2023
1 minute read
Russian missile has struck the central market in Kostiantynivka. Donetsk oblast, 6 September 2023. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A Russian missile has struck the central market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. At least 17 people were killed and 32 were wounded, according to the the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko. The type of weapon is still being determined, but preliminary information suggests it was the S-300 missile system.

According to the minister, the search and rescue operation has been completed.

“Emergency responders quickly extinguished a fire covering an area of about 300 square meters. About 30 shops were damaged,” noted Klymenko.

Russian missile has struck the central market in Kostiantynivka. Donetsk oblast, 6 September 2023. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Russian missile has struck the central market in Kostiantynivka. Donetsk oblast, 6 September 2023. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The moment of the missile strike was captured by an external surveillance camera. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared the video on social media. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal stated that Russia will be held accountable for what happened.

“The Russian troops are terrorists who will not be forgiven and will not rest. There will be a fair retribution for everything,” Shmyhal said.

The attack on Kostiantynivka coincides with the visit to Kyiv of US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts