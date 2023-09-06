Russian missile hits Ukrainian city, killing 17 and injuring 32 [video]

A Russian missile has struck the central market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. At least 17 people were killed and 32 were wounded, according to the the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko. The type of weapon is still being determined, but preliminary information suggests it was the S-300 missile system.

According to the minister, the search and rescue operation has been completed.

“Emergency responders quickly extinguished a fire covering an area of about 300 square meters. About 30 shops were damaged,” noted Klymenko.

The moment of the missile strike was captured by an external surveillance camera. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared the video on social media.

Russian terrorists have attacked a regular market, shops, and a pharmacy, killing innocent people.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal stated that Russia will be held accountable for what happened.

“The Russian troops are terrorists who will not be forgiven and will not rest. There will be a fair retribution for everything,” Shmyhal said.

The attack on Kostiantynivka coincides with the visit to Kyiv of US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.