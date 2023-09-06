Blinken visits Kyiv, expected to announce new $1 billion military aid package (updated)

On 6 September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. Reuters and CNN say he will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth more than $1 billion.

Blinken plans to stay in Kyiv for two days to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

On the night before Blinken’s arrival, Russia carried out an air attack on Odesa oblast and Kyiv. Ukraine’s air defenses have reportedly successfully shot down all right missiles that had targeted Kyiv City.

This is Blinken’s third trip to Ukraine. His last visit occurred one year ago.

Update:

Blinken has reportedly met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Blinken stated that he arrived to reaffirm the enduring support for Kyiv.

“We’ve seen good progress in the counteroffensive, which is very heartening. We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs not only to succeed in the counteroffensive, but it has what it needs for the long term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent… so that in the future, aggressions like this don’t happen again,” Blinken said.

Later on Wednesday the senior US official is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

