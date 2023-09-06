Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Blinken visits Kyiv, expected to announce new $1 billion military aid package (updated)

byEuheniia Martyniuk
06/09/2023
Antony Blinken in Latvia. 30 November 2021. Photo: Twitter/SecBlinken
On 6 September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. Reuters and CNN say he will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth more than $1 billion.

Blinken plans to stay in Kyiv for two days to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

On the night before Blinken’s arrival, Russia carried out an air attack on Odesa oblast and Kyiv. Ukraine’s air defenses have reportedly successfully shot down all right missiles that had targeted Kyiv City.

This is Blinken’s third trip to Ukraine. His last visit occurred one year ago.

Update:

Blinken has reportedly met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Blinken stated that he arrived to reaffirm the enduring support for Kyiv.

US State Secretary Blinken (right) meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba (left). Kyiv, 6 September 2023. Photo: Ukrinform
US State Secretary Blinken (right) meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Kuleba (left). Kyiv, 6 September 2023. Photo: Ukrinform

“We’ve seen good progress in the counteroffensive, which is very heartening. We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs not only to succeed in the counteroffensive, but it has what it needs for the long term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent… so that in the future, aggressions like this don’t happen again,” Blinken said.

Later on Wednesday the senior US official is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

