Anti-air munitions, shells, mine-clearing kit: US announces new Ukraine aid package

On 14 August, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the next package of US security assistance for Ukraine valued at $200 million and “being executed from previously authorized Presidential Drawdown Authority.”

According to Blinken’s statement published on the website of the US Department of State, the package includes air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment.

“Every day, Russia is killing Ukrainian civilians and destroying civil infrastructure, while also weaponizing hunger and contributing to global food insecurity through its destruction of Ukraine’s civilian ports and grain infrastructure. Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” the statement reads.

The United States is the biggest backer of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

