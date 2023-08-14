Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Anti-air munitions, shells, mine-clearing kit: US announces new Ukraine aid package

The US has announced a new $200 million military aid package for Ukraine, including munitions for air defenses and artillery, anti-tank missiles, and mine-clearing equipment.
byYuri Zoria
14/08/2023
1 minute read
Patriot ukraine air defense
Patriot SAMs in Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov’s twitter
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 14 August, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the next package of US security assistance for Ukraine valued at $200 million and “being executed from previously authorized Presidential Drawdown Authority.”

According to Blinken’s statement published on the website of the US Department of State, the package includes air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment.

“Every day, Russia is killing Ukrainian civilians and destroying civil infrastructure, while also weaponizing hunger and contributing to global food insecurity through its destruction of Ukraine’s civilian ports and grain infrastructure. Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” the statement reads.

The United States is the biggest backer of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts