Ukraine’s air defense thwarts Russian attacks: almost all cruise missiles destroyed

Ukraine’s anti-aircraft systems successfully intercepted multiple waves of Russian attacks, destroying 29 out of 30 enemy cruise missiles.
From 9:00 pm on May 17 to 5:30 am on May 18, 2023, Russian occupiers launched several waves of missile attacks from different directions. In total, Russia fired 30 cruise missiles of various types, including those from sea, air, and land-based platforms.
This morning, air alarm was declared in all oblasts in Ukraine
Explosions reported in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa. Debris of Russian targets fell in two Kyiv districts. Odesa's industrial facility hit, two persons were injured https://t.co/VmV9vdLbF8
From strategic aircraft, including two Tu-160s and eight Tu-95s, a total of 22 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched. Additionally, six Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from naval vessels in the Black Sea. Two Iskander-K cruise missiles were also launched from ground-based operational-tactical missile complexes.
Through the joint efforts of the Air Defense Forces and other components of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a total of 29 cruise missiles were successfully intercepted and destroyed.
Furthermore, two strike UAVs, “Shahed-136/131,” and two reconnaissance UAVs of an operational-tactical level were successfully shot down.
