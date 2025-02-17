TWZ: Ukraine knocks out Russia’s newest S-350 Vityaz in Donetsk, exposing gaps in Kremlin’s air defenses

Ukrainian forces destroyed Russia’s S-350 Vityaz air defense system—the first confirmed loss of its kind since the full-scale invasion, The War Zone reports.

Rarely seen in combat, the S-350 is one of Russia’s most sophisticated surface-to-air missile systems, making its destruction a significant development.

According to surveillance footage released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) artillery reconnaissance brigade, the destruction occurred in Donetsk Oblast. The footage shows the moment of impact on a transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) vehicle, with the characteristic cluster of launch tubes visible in the upright firing position.

“Thanks to the skilled actions of the reconnaissance troops of the Chornyi Lis artillery reconnaissance brigade, we were able to detect and destroy the latest Russian S-350 Vityaz medium- and short-range surface-to-air missile system,” the Ukrainian unit stated.

Developed by Almaz-Antey, Russia’s leading defense contractor specializing in air defense systems, the S-350 Vityaz reportedly entered serial production in 2019 and became operational in early 2020. The system consists of multiple mobile components, including:

50P6 TELs and 50P6T launcher/loader vehicles

50N6A passively electronically scanned array radar

50K6A command post.

The system primarily utilizes 9M96 series missiles, which are also used in the long-range S-400 air defense system. These missiles offer varying engagement ranges: the basic 9M96 can reach approximately 18 miles (30 km), while the extended-range 9M96D is capable of engaging targets up to 75 miles (120 km). Some reports suggest the system could achieve ranges of up to 90 miles (145 km).

50K6A command post. Photo: Vitaly V. Kuzmin

According to defense expert Dmitry Stefanovich from the Center for International Security, IMEMO RAS, the S-350’s key advantage lies in its increased missile capacity.

“Their main asset is the increased number of relatively simpler missiles per launcher, which makes it a good tool against salvo strikes of adversary precision weapons, including cruise missiles, UAVs, and guided MLRS rounds, as well as ballistic missiles,” the expert explains.

The destruction of the S-350 comes at a crucial time in the conflict. The system was first spotted near Ukraine’s borders in August 2022 at Taganrog Air Base, less than 40 miles from Ukrainian territory. By early 2024, the system had been deployed within Ukraine’s borders, with a previous incident involving a 50P6 TEL reportedly being abandoned after driving into a Russian minefield in the Luhansk region.

The deployment of this advanced system to the front lines reflects Russia’s ongoing struggles with maintaining air superiority, particularly against Ukrainian drones, missiles, and guided bombs. The S-350’s enhanced mobility compared to older systems like the S-300P makes it better suited for frontline operations, especially in challenging winter conditions.

