Starmer open to deploying British troops to Ukraine as US support uncertainty grows

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer indicated his willingness to deploy UK troops to Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping force, according to the Telegraph.

Starmer’s announcement is partly in response to signals from the Trump administration about reduced US security support for Europe.

The announcement also comes ahead of an emergency meeting in Paris on 17 February, called by French President Emmanuel Macron, which follows reports that European leaders and Ukrainian representatives were excluded from initial peace talks about the war in Ukraine between the US and Russia set to occur in Saudi Arabia.

The Paris meeting will include leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, and representatives from the European Commission, European Council, and NATO.

“I do not say that lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way,” said Starmer in an article for the Telegraph.

The proposed peacekeeping force could require up to 100,000 soldiers, with one plan under consideration positioning European troops behind Ukrainian forces along a newly established border.

Initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, these discussions involve major countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the UK. The proposed mission aims to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, potentially under NATO or through bilateral agreements.

The UK Prime Minister linked the deployment to broader security concerns, writing that “any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent and the security of this country.”

“The end of this war, when it comes, cannot merely become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again,” Starmer wrote.

No peace talks about Ukraine without Ukraine

Regarding ongoing peace negotiations, Starmer warned against excluding Ukraine from talks, drawing parallels to the US negotiations with the Taliban that excluded the Afghan government.

“We must be clear that peace cannot come at any cost. Ukraine must be at the table in these negotiations, because anything less would accept Putin’s position that Ukraine is not a real nation,” Starmer wrote.

Europe may deploy 25,000 to 30,000 troops to Ukraine

The latest European proposal suggests deploying a “deterrence” force of 25,000 to 30,000 troops, not at the front lines but ready to respond if Russia escalates the war, according to the Washington Post’s sources.

These forces could be reinforced by additional troops stationed outside Ukraine. France has led in planning and is prepared to contribute up to 10,000 soldiers, while other European nations remain hesitant.

Many European nations require domestic political approval before committing troops, particularly as military resources are already stretched.

A key issue is how to respond if Russia attacks this European coalition, with some suggesting a mutual-defense agreement outside NATO’s framework.

Other WP sources say that while the US administration has refused to send its troops to Ukraine, it is not ruling out the possibility of supporting European forces. The US could help with intelligence, as well as potential air cover or air defense.

On 15 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the establishment of a unified European military force to reduce dependence on US security guarantees. The Ukrainian President emphasized that Europe’s future should be determined by Europeans themselves.

