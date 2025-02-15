Support us on Patreon
Putin only seeks ceasefire to regroup forces, dodge sanctions – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian President also expressed concerns that it would be “very, very difficult” for Ukraine to oppose Russian aggression without the US military aid.
15/02/2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC news, 14 February 2025.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC news, 14 February 2025. Source: a screenshot from the NBC news video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin’s interest in peace talks is primarily motivated by a desire to secure a ceasefire that would allow Russia to regroup and obtain sanctions relief.

This comes as the US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they agreed to initiate immediate negotiations to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

“This is really what he wants. He wants pause, prepare, train, take off some sanctions, because of ceasefire and et cetera,” Zelenskyy said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, NBC reports.

Earlier, the US Vice President JD Vance suggested Moscow could face sanctions and other penalties as “economic tools of leverage”, emphasizing the importance of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The Ukrainian leader also expressed grave concerns about Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russian aggression without US military assistance, according to NBC News.

“Probably it will be very, very, very difficult. […] But we will have low chance, low chance, to survive without support of the United States. I think it’s very important, critical,” Zelenskyy said.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion, the US has become Ukraine’s top arms provider during the Biden’s administration, while Trump frequently criticized the extensive financial support to Ukraine calling Zelenskyy “the greatest salesman of all time.” After becoming the president, Trump stated that any aid must be secured, particularly in terms of Ukraine’s natural resources, such as rare earth materials and energy supplies.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need for “security assurances” before engaging in any negotiations with Russia and warned against US-Russia talks without involving Ukraine.

European concerns extend beyond Ukraine’s immediate situation. Intelligence agencies warn that Russia could potentially target a NATO ally within the next five years if the alliance is perceived as weakened.

In 2024, Zelenskyy already stated that Ukraine would lose the war against Russia if the United States decided to provide less aid.

In a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, the Ukrainian president expressed his willingness to engage in direct negotiations with Putin if it is the sole option  achieve peace for Ukraine, though he called Putin a criminal, and that any talks with him would be “a compromise for the civilized world.”

 

