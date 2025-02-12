Trump holds phone call with Putin, says negotiations will start “immediately”

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, 12 February, announcing plans for immediate negotiations regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Trump’s Truth Social media platform.

During what Trump described as a “long and very productive phone call,” the leaders discussed “Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, artificial intelligence, the power of the dollar, and many other topics.”

Trump said they want to stop the “millions of deaths.” He further detailed that both leaders “agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s nations.”

According to Trump’s announcement, the immediate next step would be to contact Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to inform him about their conversation.

“We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now,” Trump wrote.

