Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“The one who started the war must pay.” Ukraine to use UK $ 3 billion loan for weapons production, with Russian assets to cover costs

Following a difficult meeting with President Trump, Zelenskyy found a warmer reception in London.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
02/03/2025
1 minute read
"The one who started the war must pay." Ukraine to use UK $ 3 billion loan for weapons production, with Russian assets set to cover costs
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after signing a £2.26 billion ($2.84 billion) loan agreement. Photo: Zelenskyy via X
“The one who started the war must pay.” Ukraine to use UK $ 3 billion loan for weapons production, with Russian assets to cover costs

The United Kingdom and Ukraine have signed a £2.26 billion ($2.84 billion) loan agreement following a meeting in London between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The loan will boost Ukraine’s domestic weapons production and be repaid using frozen Russian assets. The UK government described the agreement as a demonstration of Britain’s “unwavering and ongoing support for the Ukrainian people.”

"The one who started the war must pay." Ukraine to use UK $ 3 billion loan for weapons production, with Russian assets set to cover costs
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 1 March 2025 in London. Source: Zelenskyy via X

President Zelenskyy characterized his meeting with Starmer as “important and warm” and emphasized the justice of using Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s defense.

“The one who started the war must be the one to pay,” he wrote on social media.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s residence on Saturday, a day after Zelenskyy’s tense encounter with US President Donald Trump at the White House. During the public portion of their meeting, Starmer reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” – language that the new US administration has notably moved away from.

The leaders parted with a warm farewell but made no additional comments to the press.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts