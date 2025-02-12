Ramstein meeting starts in Brussels as UK takes chair for first time

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has begun work at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format meeting in Brussels, emphasizing the need for sustained military aid and deeper defense cooperation.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group was initiated by the US to coordinate international efforts in providing military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression in 2022. The meetings bring together more than 50 countries, including NATO member states. Recently, concerns have been raised about whether the Ramstein meetings will continue in their current form if US President Donald Trump decides to withdraw US aid for Ukraine.

For the first time, the meeting is chaired by UK Defense Secretary John Healey, with newly appointed US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Discussions will focus on ensuring stable arms deliveries in 2025, accelerating the supply of critical weapons—air defense systems, aircraft, and ammunition—and expanding Ukraine’s defense industry through joint projects with European partners.

Beyond immediate military needs, the agenda includes scaling up arms production in Ukraine, securing financing for its defense sector, and strengthening European weapons supply chains.

Umerov also highlighted key upcoming security events, including a Ukraine-NATO Defense Ministers’ Council meeting and the Munich Security Conference.

“Ukraine is ready for negotiations to end the war. But a just and lasting peace is only possible when Ukraine is strong on the battlefield,” Umerov stated.

The meeting will take place ahead of the NATO defense ministers’ summit to discuss Ukraine’s defense needs.

