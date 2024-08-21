US announces 24th Ramstein meeting take place on 6 September

The United States has announced that the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, known as the Ramstein format, will be held on 6 September 2024.

The US Air Force in Europe told Radio Liberty’s correspondent that on 6 September 2024, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will convene a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The group’s previous meeting took place on 13 June, where discussions reportedly focused on the issue of air defense for Ukraine.

The Ramstein group, led by the United States, is a cooperation mechanism between over 50 countries that coordinates the supply of weapons to Ukraine. It works to ensure that Ukraine receives the means necessary to defend its sovereign territory.

