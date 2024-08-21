Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US announces 24th Ramstein meeting take place on 6 September

The US Secretary of Defense will convene the 24th gathering of the Ramstein group on 6 September, which oversees the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
21/08/2024
1 minute read
US announces 24th Ramstein meeting take place on 6 September

The United States has announced that the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, known as the Ramstein format, will be held on 6 September 2024.

The US Air Force in Europe told Radio Liberty’s correspondent that on 6 September 2024, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will convene a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The group’s previous meeting took place on 13 June, where discussions reportedly focused on the issue of air defense for Ukraine.

The Ramstein group, led by the United States, is a cooperation mechanism between over 50 countries that coordinates the supply of weapons to Ukraine. It works to ensure that Ukraine receives the means necessary to defend its sovereign territory.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts