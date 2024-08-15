Eng
UK intel: Russia’s Army 2024 Forum sees reduced attendance, focus on defense industry business

The Army 2024 Forum in Moscow prioritized defense industry business with diminished international participation, featuring delegations from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea, significant arms suppliers to Russia amid efforts to sustain the Ukraine war, per UK intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
15/08/2024
Russia’s Army 2024 Forum, Moscow, 14 August 2024. Photo: Sputnik.
On 12-14 August, Russia held its annual Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum in Moscow. The event, which typically features a large arms sales exhibition and attracts numerous defense manufacturers, saw significantly reduced international attendance this year.

In its intelligence update dated 15 August 2024, the British Defense Ministry says that this year’s shortened event prioritized business delegates from defense industries over mass audiences. National delegations, including those from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea—key arms suppliers to Russia—attended. Russian arms producers are under pressure to boost output for the Ukraine war, delaying some foreign contracts.

The Ministry wrote:

  • Russia held its annual Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum in Moscow earlier this week. The event, which includes an arms sales exhibition, normally attracts Russian and foreign defense manufacturers, although international attendance has reduced since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In previous years, the event had run alongside Russia’s International Army Games which was called-off again this year.
  • The event was opened by Russian President Putin and Russian Defense Minister Belousov. In his address, Belousov stated that the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine is an “armed conflict between Russia and the collective West.”
  • This year’s shortened event focused on attracting business delegates from defense industries rather than the mass audiences of past events. A variety of national delegations attended, including delegations from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea; the latter two currently significant arms suppliers to Russia. Russia’s arms producers are under pressure to increase their output to sustain the war in Ukraine. Some foreign sales contracts to key international partners have been delayed because of the imperative to supply Russian forces.

