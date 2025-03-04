Eutelsat plans to supply Ukraine with satellite connectivity amid Starlink uncertainty

French satellite operator Eutelsat has announced it is engaged in negotiations with European governments to provide additional satellite connectivity to Ukraine, according to Financial Times.

Starlink terminals provide critical communication for the Ukrainian military on the front lines. By the end of 2024, Poland had supplied Ukraine with 24,400 Starlink terminals produced by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Polish Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski says that the Polish government provides half of all Starlink terminals operating in Ukraine. The minister reveals that a new batch was ordered in November and is gradually being delivered to Ukraine.

Last week, Reuters reported that the US might cut Ukraine’s access to the Starlink satellite system. Later, Starlink owner Elon Musk, an advisor to former US President Donald Trump, stated on social media that the story was untrue. However, concerns remain amid the suspension of US military aid to Kyiv.

Eutelsat, which owns OneWeb, a competitor to Starlink, stated on 4 March that it is “actively collaborating with European institutions and business partners,” adding that it has equipment that can be “deployed swiftly in Ukraine to connect the most critical missions and infrastructures.”

The company also noted that discussions are focusing on utilizing a combination of its satellite constellations — OneWeb at around 1,200 km above Earth and Geo satellites at 35,000 km — to enhance satellite connectivity in Ukraine and the Black Sea region.

Eutelsat further explained that the timelines for deploying additional terminals for critical missions and infrastructure depend on decisions by European member states regarding procurement and necessary infrastructure coordination.

OneWeb is already providing services in Ukraine via a German distributor, but its technology is older than Starlink’s. Starlink has over 7,000 satellites in orbit, while OneWeb has fewer than 700. OneWeb’s terminals, intended for business and government use rather than private clients, are also larger and less portable than Starlink’s.

Eutelsat stated that how its satellites could complement military communications in Ukraine depends on specific operational requirements, security protocols, and integration with existing systems.

