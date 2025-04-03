Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Poland delivers 5,000 more Starlink terminals to Ukraine, boosting total number to 29,500

Poland has provided Ukraine with 5,000 additional Starlink Enterprise terminals for hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure.
byOlena Mukhina
03/04/2025
3 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier installs Starlink terminal. Illustrative photo via Slovo i Dilo
Poland delivers 5,000 more Starlink terminals to Ukraine, boosting total number to 29,500

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science, and Technology, and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, says Poland has provided Ukraine with an additional 5,000 Starlink Enterprise satellite communication terminals.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet has become a critical tool for Ukraine’s defense and humanitarian operations, enabling secure communications, drone coordination, and real-time battlefield intelligence.

These terminals will ensure uninterrupted connectivity in hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure.  According to the minister, Ukraine has already received over 50,000 Starlink terminals, 29,500 of which Poland has provided.

“Starlink terminals will help residents in frontline areas stay connected—call their loved ones, contact emergency services, and access news. Due to shelling and the destruction of base stations in the de-occupied territories, conventional communication is often unavailable,” Fedorov states.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has noted that the new Starlink Enterprise terminals feature powerful antennas, offering higher speeds and more stable internet connections. They can support a large number of users simultaneously without a drop in speed.

Earlier, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Russia was using Starlink satellite terminals and Iranian-produced Shahed drones equipped with SIM cards.

In 2024, the reports said Russian forces were widely using Starlink terminals acquired through a black market in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The Musk factor: Would Ukraine’s frontline really collapse without Starlink?

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts