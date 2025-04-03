Poland delivers 5,000 more Starlink terminals to Ukraine, boosting total number to 29,500

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science, and Technology, and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, says Poland has provided Ukraine with an additional 5,000 Starlink Enterprise satellite communication terminals.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet has become a critical tool for Ukraine’s defense and humanitarian operations, enabling secure communications, drone coordination, and real-time battlefield intelligence.

These terminals will ensure uninterrupted connectivity in hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure. According to the minister, Ukraine has already received over 50,000 Starlink terminals, 29,500 of which Poland has provided.

“Starlink terminals will help residents in frontline areas stay connected—call their loved ones, contact emergency services, and access news. Due to shelling and the destruction of base stations in the de-occupied territories, conventional communication is often unavailable,” Fedorov states.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has noted that the new Starlink Enterprise terminals feature powerful antennas, offering higher speeds and more stable internet connections. They can support a large number of users simultaneously without a drop in speed.

Earlier, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Russia was using Starlink satellite terminals and Iranian-produced Shahed drones equipped with SIM cards.

In 2024, the reports said Russian forces were widely using Starlink terminals acquired through a black market in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

