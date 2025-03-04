CNN: Ukraine’s Patriot missiles may deplete within weeks after US aid halt

After the halt of US aid, Ukraine’s critically important artillery munition reserves could run out by May or June. Missiles for American Patriot air defense systems might deplete even earlier — within a few weeks, CNN reports, citing a Ukrainian official.

On 4 March, US President Donald Trump ordered a full halt of military aid to Ukraine to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting in the White House, which was described as “catastrophic” and “unprecedented.” Despite Zelenskyy’s repeated statements that Kyiv wants peace and the absence of such statements from Russia, Trump accused the Ukrainian president of lacking a desire for peace and ordered the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House. Currently, all that the US and Russia have agreed upon is the restoration of diplomatic relations, which, according to American intelligence reports, Russia likely plans to use to return its spies to the US.

“We will adapt, but the question is how many additional people, and how much more territory, we lose while we do,” the source told the journalists.

According to Yegor Firsov, the chief sergeant of a UAV strike platoon, 80% of all damage, from tanks to Russian bunkers, is inflicted by drones. Therefore, Ukraine “has a chance to survive,” but the main weakness lies in the missiles for the Patriot air defense systems.

“Even we, the military, would like to have our families, our rear, protected as much as possible when we are serving on the frontline,” he said.

Serhii Filimonov, commander of the 108th Separate Mechanized Battalion, or Da Vinci Wolves, agreed that American support is critical for defending Ukraine’s skies.

A Ukrainian source reported that the decision on the US aid suspension had no impact on the intelligence-sharing exchange, which remains a cost-effective but effective component of US support for Ukraine’s military efforts.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine’s defense industry can fully meet the country’s artillery needs this year, UNIAN reported.

“This year, we will be able to ensure 100% of our artillery needs with domestic production,” he said.

Regarding the missiles for American Patriot systems, Shmyhal acknowledged that “for now, it is the only system capable of combating Russian ballistic threats.” The main risk for Ukraine lies in the repair and maintenance of the systems. However, Shmyhal expressed confidence that Ukraine, together with its partners, will find ways to minimize these risks.

