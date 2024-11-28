Netherlands sends three Patriot missile launchers to Ukraine

The Netherlands has transferred three Patriot missile launcher units to Ukraine, providing critical air defense support amid ongoing Russian attacks. Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced the delivery on 28 November, emphasizing the importance of protecting Ukrainian infrastructure.

Russia continues daily missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, terrorizing civilians and damaging energy infrastructure as part of its broader strategy.

In a post on X/Twitter, Brekelmans wrote in Dutch:

“Ukrainians are facing a difficult winter, as the devastating air attacks continue. That’s why we delivered 3 Patriot launchers. This saves lives and protects vital infrastructure. It remains in our collective interest to halt Russian aggression.”

The decision comes after initial plans announced in September to provide the missile defense systems. In late May, the Netherlands had proposed collaborating with allies to form a comprehensive Patriot battery for Ukraine, responding to persistent Russian drone and missile attacks.

Originally, the Dutch government had planned to coordinate with other countries to create a complete Patriot system, including a command post and additional launchers. However, after three months with no other allies joining the initiative, the Netherlands decided to proceed independently.

The delivery includes three launcher units and the AN/MPQ-53 radar system. This equipment is crucial for enhancing Ukraine’s air defense capabilities during a challenging winter marked by continuous Russian military operations.

Related: