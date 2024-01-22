Ukrainian Defense Minister: Ukraine to receive €611 million in Belgian military aid

Belgium plans to provide €611 million ($655 million) in military assistance to Ukraine this year, as Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on 21 January following discussions with his Belgian counterpart Ludivine Dedonder. Umerov reported it on his Facebook page.

With two large aid packages from the US and the EU in limbo, military assistance from individual EU countries is gaining greater significance for Ukraine.

“I had a productive conversation with Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder. We discussed the latest developments at the frontline and the prospects for defense cooperation between our countries. I highly appreciate the unwavering support of our Belgian partners. This year, Belgium plans to provide 611 million euros in military assistance and has a long-term commitment to support the modernization of our Defence Forces,” Umerov wrote.

Umerov expressed appreciation for Belgium’s “unwavering support” and valued the country’s participation in the aircraft coalition to train Ukrainian pilots. Previously, it was reported that Belgium was sending two two-seat F-16 fighter jets and deploying 15 specialists to Denmark to assist in training Ukrainian pilots for these aircraft.

Last fall, Belgium committed €1.7 billion for Ukraine’s assistance, drawing from taxed frozen Russian assets as the EU and G7 were exploring taxing immobilized Russian sovereign assets, while Belgium was working on banning Russian diamonds from its markets.

Read also: