Substantive discussion underway on SAM Patriot supplies to Ukraine – FM Kuleba

Earlier, no one but Ukraine would talk about the possibility of supplying the MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine, but now a “very serious and substantive discussion” is taking place, noted Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba in his video comment published on Facebook after his participation in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest on 30 November.

Also, Kuleba said that the NATO ministers have announced more contributions to Ukraine at the meeting:

“Transformers, generators, weapons, winter uniform. I cannot voice them all but, among these positions, there are 155-mm artillery, ammunition, armored vehicles. All of this will soon arrive in Ukraine and strengthen our armed forces,” Ukrinform reports.

On 29 November, the first day of the two days of meetings of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said:

“We need air defense, IRIS, Hawks, Patriots, and we need transformers,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Bucharest, according to DW. “If we have transformers and generators, we can restore our energy needs. If we have air defense systems, we can protect [ourselves] from the next Russian missile strikes. In a nutshell: Patriots and transformers is what Ukraine needs the most.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO must not waver in its commitment to Ukraine and “continue to stand for Ukraine as long as it takes. We will not back down.”

The Bucharest meeting’s final statement by NATO foreign ministers reads,

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We will never recognise Russia’s illegal annexations, which blatantly violate the UN Charter. We will continue and further step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and our shared values against Russian aggression, and will maintain our support for as long as necessary.”

