NATO to help repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, protect Ukraine from Russian missile strikes

NATO countries will continue to strengthen political and practical support to Ukraine, which continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity from Russian aggression, NATO ministers said in a statement following the 29-30 November ministerial meeting of the Alliance in Bucharest.

The Alliance condemned Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian and energy infrastructure and aggression, which deprived “millions of Ukrainians of basic human services…. affected global food supplies, and endangered the world’s most vulnerable countries and peoples,” and “undermine the rules-based international order.”

“We will continue and further step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and our shared values against Russian aggression, and will maintain our support for as long as necessary. … we will help Ukraine now to strengthen its resilience, protect its people, and counter Russia’s disinformation campaigns and lies. Allies will assist Ukraine as it repairs its energy infrastructure and protects its people from missile attacks,” the ministers said.

The Alliance reaffirmed its 2008 decision that NATO doors are open for Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova. “We will continue to strengthen our partnership with Ukraine as it advances its Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” the statement says, although NATO did not provide any specific guidance on how this would be achieved.

Speaking at a press conference after the first day of meetings on 29 November, NATO NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that to help Ukraine recover from the missile attacks on its power facilities, NATO Allies made additional contributions to the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

“This will allow financing urgent non-lethal support, including fuel and generators. To assist Ukraine in dealing with the consequences of Russian strikes on their energy system,” Stoltenberg said.

“Russia is using brutal missile and drone attacks to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter. President (Vladimir) Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon of war to force Ukrainians to freeze or flee. He is trying to break the will of the brave Ukrainian people and to divide all of us who support them,” he added.

