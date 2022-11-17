“I am convinced that the time for “Patriots” has come,” Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign affairs said while speaking with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during another massive missile attack on Ukraine this morning.

I had a call with @SecBlinken right during another massive missile attack on Ukraine this morning. We share the view that Russia bears full responsibility for its missile terror and its consequences on the territory of Ukraine, Poland, and Moldova. 1/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 17, 2022

The Russian missile attack on Ukraine in the morning of 17 November targeted several objects of energy infrastructure, gas production facilities and residential buildings, killing at least four people and wounding more. Rescuers continue working to dismantle the rubble were still more victims can be found.