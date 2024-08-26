EU Ambassador calls for more air defense equipment for Ukraine after massive Russian missile attack

The European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, urged for increased air defense support for Ukraine following a large-scale Russian attack on 26 August.

“Another heinous mass attack by Russia this morning for many hours. Energy infrastructure in 15 Ukraine’s regions was hit by drones, cruise & ballistic missiles. Civilians were killed and wounded. This brutality must be stopped, Ukraine needs more air defence.” Mathernova wrote on X,

Russia launched a multi-pronged attack on Ukrainian oblasts using drones, cruise missiles, and Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, primarily targeting energy infrastructure.

Explosions have been reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

There are power outages in several cities. Ukrainian National Energy Company Ukrenergo introduced emergency blackouts.

The attack’s impact extended beyond Ukraine’s borders. Poland reported an airspace violation during the assault, while Moldova experienced disruptions to its energy system, the article notes.

