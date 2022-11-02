Spain to supply SAM Aspide battery, four Hawk air defense systems, artillery pieces, shells to Ukraine – Ukraine FM

HAWK air defense system, illustrative image. Source
Spain is going to supply a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes a battery of the Aspide anti-aircraft missile complex, the MIM-23 Hawk air defense systems, anti-tank missile systems, guns and shells for them, and “other military equipment.” This was stated by Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, at a briefing in Kyiv with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares.
The minister noted that Spain’s decision to transfer the Hawk systems a few weeks ago became a signal for other countries to start searching for Hawk systems to transfer them to Ukraine.
Spain plans to provide four Hawk air defense system to Ukraine – NATO Secretary General
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares arrived on a visit to Kyiv earlier on 2 November.
“I have arrived in Kyiv to convey the loyalty and support of Spain to the people and government of Ukraine in the defense of its sovereignty, peace, and freedom,” he said upon arrival.
Tags: air defense, SAM Aspide, SAM Hawk, Spain