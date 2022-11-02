Spain to supply SAM Aspide battery, four Hawk air defense systems, artillery pieces, shells to Ukraine – Ukraine FM

HAWK air defense system, illustrative image. Source

Spain is going to supply a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes a battery of the Aspide anti-aircraft missile complex, the MIM-23 Hawk air defense systems, anti-tank missile systems, guns and shells for them, and “other military equipment.” This was stated by Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, at a briefing in Kyiv with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares.

The minister noted that Spain’s decision to transfer the Hawk systems a few weeks ago became a signal for other countries to start searching for Hawk systems to transfer them to Ukraine.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares arrived on a visit to Kyiv earlier on 2 November.

“I have arrived in Kyiv to convey the loyalty and support of Spain to the people and government of Ukraine in the defense of its sovereignty, peace, and freedom,” he said upon arrival.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: air defense, SAM Aspide, SAM Hawk, Spain