Germany delivers new military aid package to Ukraine, which includes IRIS-T air defense system, ammunition, drones

The latest German aid to Ukraine includes 26 VECTOR reconnaissance drones, an IRIS-T air defense system and ammunition supplies
byMaria Tril
19/08/2024
2 minute read
air missile system. iris
German IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system. Credit: Ukrinform
The German government announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine on 19 August 19, according to the official government website.

This latest aid includes significant air defense capabilities, ammunition, and reconnaissance equipment.

The new package includes one IRIS-T SLS anti-aircraft missile system. According to the German official website, this advanced air defense system is accompanied by “14,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition,” bolstering Ukraine’s artillery capabilities.

The package also focuses on enhancing Ukraine’s reconnaissance and naval capacities. The government reports include “26 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts” and “10 unmanned surface vessels,” expanding Ukraine’s ability to gather intelligence and conduct maritime operations.

The aid package addresses ground-level combat needs in addition to these high-tech systems. The German government lists 700 MK 556 assault rifles,n10 HLR 338 precision rifles with ammunition, and 50 CR 308 rifles among the small arms being provided.

The package also includes support for logistics and medical operations. The government cites six highly mobile engineering excavators, one Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle with spare parts, and 55,000 first aid kits as part of the aid.

This new allocation follows a package announced on 29 July, which included 8 Leopard 1 A5 tanks delivered in cooperation with Denmark, according to the German government.

The German government also highlighted its ongoing commitment to Ukraine’s military training, noting that “over 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have undergone military training in Germany.”

Looking ahead, the government reports that “funds for the Security Capacity Building Initiative in 2024 for military aid to Ukraine alone amount to around 7.1 billion euros ($ 7,8 bn)”

Regarding the use of German-supplied weapons, Defense Ministry spokesman Arno Kollatz said that “Kyiv can use German weapons at its discretion, as these armaments become the property of Ukraine from the moment of their transfer.”

Finance Minister Christian Lindner echoed this sentiment, saying, “all German weapons were handed over under Ukraine’s responsibility, which is exercising its right to self-defense.”

