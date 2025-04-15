ISW: Russians redeploy units to close Ukrainian pocket near Donetsk’s Toretsk

Russian forces have made significant tactical advances southwest of Toretsk, in what appears to be leveraging redeployed elements of the 8th Combined Arms Army to close a Ukrainian pocket and level the frontline for potential attacks on Kostiantynivka from the south, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 14 April.

Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets reported on 14 April that the 150th Motorized Rifle Division captured Oleksandropil, Panteleymonivka, and Valentynivka, pushing Ukrainian forces east of the H-20 Donetsk City–Kostyantynopil highway. Russian milbloggers on 13–14 April echoed these claims, adding that attacks are ongoing toward Sukha Balka, north of Valentynivka.

The 20th Motorized Rifle Division, also part of the 8th CAA, reportedly continued attacking Ukrainian positions north of Vozdvyzhenka, west of Oleksandropil, moving toward Nova Poltavka and Novoolenivka, both located between Pokrovsk and Toretsk.

Russian sources credited the 68th Tank Regiment with seizing Oleksandropil and Panteleymonivka, and the 242nd Motorized Rifle Regiment with taking Kalynove, east of Pokrovsk.

Strategic redeployments

ISW stated that the Russian command shifted elements of the 20th and 150th motorized rifle divisions from the Kurakhove axis to the Toretsk and eastern Pokrovsk directions in February 2025. These units replaced elements of the 51st CAA (formerly the 1st Donetsk People’s Republic Army Corps), which had failed to breach Ukrainian lines during the fall and winter campaigns of 2024–2025.

ISW assesses that these new deployments may have occurred prematurely but were intended to maintain offensive momentum. Russian forces made marginal progress near Vozdvyzhenka and Sukha Balka in February and March, followed by more substantial gains around Kalynove and along the Sukha Balka–Oleksandropil line in early April.

Strategic aim: push toward Kostiantynivka

According to ISW, Russia likely seeks to eliminate a Ukrainian pocket southwest of Toretsk to level its southern flank ahead of a planned push on Kostiantynivka. This would involve operations along both the H-20 and T-0504 highways—corridors that lead to Kostyantynivka’s southern and southwestern approaches.

The think tank emphasized that for Russian forces to pose a real threat to Ukrainian positions in Kostiantynivka, they must either advance from Toretsk or Chasiv Yar, push eastward, or move roughly 24 kilometers from Pokrovsk along the T-0504 highway.

ISW concluded that any Russian offensive to seize Kostiantynivka or Ukraine’s broader defensive belt in Donetsk Oblast would likely take years to achieve—provided Western support for Ukraine continues.