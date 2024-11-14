Eng
Zelenskyy: Germany to deliver sixth IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine by late 2024

Zelenskyy and Scholz agreed that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format will hold its next online meeting in November.
byMaria Tril
14/11/2024
1 minute read
Budget crunch: Will Germany keep supporting Ukraine?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz. Photo: lb.ua
During the phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 13 November, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the sixth German IRIS-T air defense system will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2025.

These deliveries come as Ukraine continues to seek enhanced air defense capabilities in response to intensifying Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy and Scholz discussed “the continuation of defense cooperation and the supply of air defense systems for the coming year.”

The leaders also agreed that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group should continue to operate in the Ramstein format. Zelenskyy had previously stated that the next Ramstein meeting would be held “in the coming weeks,” and November’s session will be held online.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of presenting Ukraine’s vision of a just peace at the G20 summit in Brazil on November 18-19. For this, he said Ukraine could count on Germany’s support.

Despite the recent collapse of the German governing coalition, Reuters, citing an unnamed source from the Bundestag budget committee and several other officials, reported on 7 November that Germany will be able to provide Ukraine with a larger portion of the previously promised €4 billion even if the 2025 budget is not approved on time.

Major General Christian Freuding, who leads the Ukraine special task force in the German Defense Ministry, said that Germany delivered two IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine in early October.

