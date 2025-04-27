Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1158: “Is Putin just stringing me along?” Trump wonders after meeting Zelenskyy in Rome

Exclusives

Moscow bombs, Trump blames Kyiv, Putin smiles. As Ukrainians dig through rubble from 215 Russian missiles, Washington negotiates how quickly to hand Putin his trophy.

“Poof!”: Looks like Ukraine erased 300,000+ tons of Russian ammo. Depot by depot, Ukraine is torching Russia’s war reserves. Defense analyst Yan Matveev calls it a campaign of systematic destruction.

Military

Man killed, 11-year-old girl among four injured as Russian drones strike residential areas on Kamianske, Dnipro Oblast. On the morning of 26 April, Russian forces also attacked Kharkiv with strike drones, with more than five explosions heard in the city.

ISW: Russians to integrate motorcycles in upcoming Ukraine offensives. Russian troops increasingly rely on motorcycles and civilian vehicles to conduct infantry transport and assaults along Ukraine’s frontline areas.

Ukraine’s General Staff denies Kremlin’s statement about withdrawal from Kursk Oblast. The General Staff of Ukraine has dismissed Russian statements about Ukrainian defeat in Kursk as “propaganda maneuvering” while confirming operations continue in both Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

Frontline report: Ukraine just blew up a year’s worth of Russian ammo — six million shells, gone. The 51st Arsenal in Vladimir Oblast — holding 264,000 tons of shells, missiles, and rockets — exploded after a suspected Ukrainian attack.

Russia announces complete liberation of Kursk Oblast and thanks Koreans. Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov claimed Ukrainian forces suffered 76,000 casualties during what he described as a failed operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Russian military helicopter violates Polish airspace. Poland’s Operational Command reported on X that a Russian helicopter entered its airspace in what appears to be a test of defense readiness.

Russia strikes Ukraine with Oniks, Kh-31 and 114 drones overnight. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 66 attack drones overnight as Russia launched strikes from multiple locations.

Intelligence and Technology

Russia illegally removed 360,000 archival documents from Kherson, intelligence says. Over 5 million documents from Ukraine’s National Archival Fund have fallen under Russian occupation since 2014, with significant portions illegally transported to Russia.

International

The Telegraph: Europe expected Trump and Zelenskyy to fight at Pope’s funeral — they didn’t. Following a bitter fallout in Washington, Trump and Zelenskyy kept it civil during their 15-minute meeting at the Vatican.

Trump moves from “Vladimir” to “Putin” after Vatican meeting with Zelenskyy. After talks with the Ukrainian president, Trump’s language toward the Russian leader turned colder.

“Now, let’s talk.” Putin tells Ukraine after claiming Kursk win. After declaring Ukrainian forces expelled from Kursk Oblast, Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to reopen peace talks with Kyiv.

The Telegraph: The Vatican quietly broke tradition for Zelenskyy at Pope’s funeral. Protocol dictated otherwise, but Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat front and center at St. Peter’s Square.

White House calls Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Rome “very productive”. The White House confirmed President Trump met privately with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Rome before Pope’s funeral, their first encounter since a contentious February meeting in Washington.

Reuters: UN refugee agency cuts aid for displaced Ukrainians. UNHCR slashed psycho-social, shelter, and cash programs in Ukraine after losing US aid, urging donors to fund its $3.32 billion appeal.

Telegraph: US privately offered to provide security guarantees for Sir Keir Starmer’s “coalition of the willing”. The United States has offered to provide critical intelligence and logistical support to back a European military presence in Ukraine following any peace agreement.

NYT: European allies criticize Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal as favoring Putin. President Trump is pressuring Ukraine to accept a peace plan that would grant Russia the territory it has captured and prevent Ukraine from joining NATO

Trump says talks with Ukraine and Russia may take place in Rome. President Trump has proposed Rome as a venue for high-level Ukraine-Russia negotiations during the funeral events for Pope Francis.

Zelenskyy arrives in Rome to attend Pope Francis’s funeral. President Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska landed in Rome to attend Pope Francis’s funeral amid rumors of a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump.

