Russo-Ukrainian War, day 885: Ukrainian drones strike Russian bomber 1,800 km away in historic attack

Ukrainian drones have hit a Russian strategic bomber deep inside enemy territory, marking the longest-range attack in the war.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
28/07/2024
3 minute read
Exclusive

Western aid to Ukraine is not charity, it’s self-preservation. Aid to Ukraine is paramoung in all “manageable balance” scenarios of the Russian invasion, whether exhaustion of Russian troops or talks
“Mom, is it a nuclear bomb?” Ukrainian MP Sovsun on parenting, parliament, and perseverance in Kyiv. “Don’t worry, it’s a regular bomb” became the strangest sentence of Inna Sovsun’s life, uttered to her son during a missile attack on Kyiv. The opposition lawmaker now balances parenting with keeping Ukraine’s democracy alive amid Russia’s war.
How Ukraine’s Lukoil ban threatens Hungary’s cheap Russian oil lifeline. Ukraine’s recent sanctions on Russian oil giant Lukoil have sent shockwaves through Central Europe, exposing Hungary’s reliance on discounted Russian crude.

Military

Russian shelling leaves teen dead in Ukrainian border town Hlukhiv. Russians used multiple rocket launchers – a method prohibited by international law.

Media: Ukrainian drones strike Russian TU-22M3 bomber 1,800 km from front. Russian bombers at Olenya airbase in Murmansk Oblast have launched missile strikes on Ukraine since the full-scale war began.

Ukraine damages three helicopters in Russian territory. Ukraine’s intelligence service hits Russian choppers in daring sabotage.

Frontline report: Ukrainian Azov brigade advances in Serebrianskyi forest, taking POWs. The ultimate goal of Ukrainian operations in the forest is to advance towards the Russian Dibrova-Kuzmyne-Kreminna line and cut the supply route.

Ukrainian UAVs attack Russia’s Ryazan. The drones were reportedly aimed at the Diahilevo military airfield and reached its vicinity, albeit it is unclear whether they managed to hit it or were shot down nearby.

Zelensky highlights the critical situation in the Pokrovsk sector of the front, orders to strengthen defenses there. Recently, Russians have been advancing by small portions of land nearly every day in the Pokrovsk sector of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. Following the capture of Avdiivka in February 2024, they aim to approach Pokrovsk, the next town in the area.

Russian troops advanced by 900 meters in the past 24 hours — DeepState. On 26 July 2024, they captured nearly 5 square kilometers of land in the Pokrovsk direction, continuing their slow gains there.

UK intel: Russia’s Navy Day cancellation reveals growing force protection issues. Russia’s cancellation of the Navy Day parade marks the most significant event scrapped since invading Ukraine, reflecting an increasing inability to ensure military protection, as per UK intelligence.

As of 27 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

      • Personnel: 573510 (+1210)
      • Tanks: 8331 (+11)
      • APV: 16074 (+24)
      • Artillery systems: 15885 (+45)
      • MLRS: 1125
      • Anti-aircraft systems: 905 (+1)
      • Aircraft: 363
      • Helicopters: 326
      • UAV: 12736 (+53)
      • Cruise missiles : 2403 (+1)
      • Warships/boats: 28
      • Submarines: 1
      • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21500 (+86)

Intelligence and technology

F-16 jets to be operational in Ukraine by 2024, says Ukrainian diplomat. Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, reveals plans for F-16 pilot training and support, anticipating the jets’ deployment on the battlefield within the year.

Ukrainian electronic warfare units thwart nearly 8,000 Russian drone missions in a week. As reported by Ukraine’s Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk, 7916 Russian drone missions were thwarted by Ukraine’s Electronic Warfare from 18 to 24 June.

International

No Russian assets profits for Ukraine aid, says Switzerland. In contrast, the EU has allocated €1.5 billion from frozen Russian asset profits to support Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction efforts.

Slovak PM discusses with Ukraine “technical solution” for Russian oil transit after Ukrainian sanctions. The Slovak side indicated that “intensive negotiations” at the highest political and professional levels would continue in the coming hours and days.

NYT: Secret Ukrainian military operation against Russia thwarted after Kremlin alerts US. Russia’s Defense Minister Belousov allegedly warned of a secret Ukrainian plan during a rare 12 July call with his US counterpart Austin.

Read our earlier daily review here.

