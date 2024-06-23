Russo-Ukrainian war, day 851: Russia attacks Kharkiv with aerial bombs, killing one person and injuring multiple people

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine conducts intense storming operation in Serebryansky forest. A Ukrainian assault brigade conducted an intense but successful storming operation in the Serebryansky forest, aimed at capturing a Russian stronghold designated ‘Dragonfly’.

DeepState: Russian soldiers occupied Novooleksandrivka village and approached Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway. Ukrainian defense forces are halting further advances.

AP: Russia trained 90,000 troops for new offensive, Ukraine struck them with HIMARS. According to the Associated Press, since the end of May, Ukraine has been able to attack Russian troops and air defense systems 20 kilometers from the border in the Kharkiv Oblast, thereby managing to destroy entire columns of Russian troops along the border.

Explosions rock occupied Crimea, as Russia claims ATACMS attack. Recent successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian air defenses in the region suggest Ukraine is clearing the airspace in preparation for F-16 deployments, experts say.

Ukraine strikes command post in Russian territory. Ukrainian troops strike into Russian territory, destroying a target in Belgorod Oblast.

ISW: Surge in Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast signals potential summer offensive. This increased activity contrasts with a drastic decrease in Russian offensive operations in northern Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine downs 2/3 Russian cruise missiles in Kyiv Oblast; 2 civilians injured. Russian forces launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov.

As of 23 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 534360 (+1270)

Tanks: 8019 (+10)

APV: 15398 (+15)

Artillery systems: 14195 (+61)

MLRS: 1108 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 863 (+2)

Aircraft: 359

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 11305 (+15)

Cruise missiles : 2321 (+13)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 19248 (+44)

Intelligence and Technology

Zelenskyy announced new agreements on air defense systems. According to the President of Ukraine, the next weeks will be productive for Ukraine, as the country is working on the delivery of more air defense systems.

Weapon of victory: Ukraine shows new loitering “”Bulava”” drone at Eurosatory exhibition 2024 in Paris. Bulava drone has day and night thermal imaging channels and a communication module resistant to electronic warfare.

Ukrainian Navy reveals images of destroyed Shahed drone center in Russia. The 21 June strike destroyed storage sites, training buildings, control centers, and communication points, eliminating instructors and cadets operating Iranian-made drones against Ukraine.

International

South Korea hints at lethal aid to Ukraine if Russia arms North Korea. So far, South Korea has provided humanitarian aid and non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine.

The Washington Post: New data shows North Korea transporting large amounts of munitions to Russia. The data, obtained by the global security nonprofit C4ADS and provided to The Washington Post, covers shipments from August through January and shows that more than 74,000 metric tons of explosives were distributed from two ports in Russia’s Far East to 16 sites mainly along the country’s western borders near Ukraine.

Ukraine and Slovenia to sign security pact next week. This will be Ukraine’s 10th bilateral security agreement with NATO countries.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Solar panels, generators, import from EU: How Ukrainians cope with energy crisis after Russian attacks. New grants are also available to help housing cooperatives invest in renewable energy solutions.

Norwegian police arrest suspect accused of killing of Ukrainian refugee. The detained man is currently refusing to cooperate with police.

Russia attacks Kharkiv with aerial bombs, one dead and multiple injured. As a result of three hits from Russian aerial bombs, a total of 11 people aged 15 to 63 were injured, with one person in serious condition and a 73-year-old man killed.

Kharkiv rescue operation ends: 2 dead, over 50 injured in Russian attack on residential building. Russia bombed Kharkiv on 22 June.

Ukraine’s ancient sculptures under threat: Evacuation of Polovtsian statues from Donetsk’s frontlines goes on. In a risky operation, volunteers and soldiers extract the sculptures from their buried, concrete-bound state in Donetsk.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine’s spy chief: Situation remains difficult, but there will be no Armageddon. He said Ukraine would do everything possible to “”minimize Russian successes.”” However, when asked whether Ukraine would be able to hold the town of Chasiv Yar, Budanov said: “”I will refrain from answering.””

Dombrovskis: Ukraine may receive first €1,5 billion tranche of frozen Russian assets soon. Overall, the European Commission expects to mobilize up to €3 billion from frozen Russian assets in 2024.

