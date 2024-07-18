Russo-Ukrainian War, day 875: Ukrainian forces might withdraw from Krynky amid reports of hundreds of missing marines

Exclusive

MH17 lawyer: full justice requires Kremlin accountability. While some legal victories have been achieved, MH17 victims’ lawyer Peter Langstraat emphasizes that full justice requires unraveling the chain of command leading to the Kremlin.

Ukrainian acrobat swaps Cirque du Soleil for tank battles. Ukrainian aerial acrobat and circus ace now performs pirouettes with his tank, leading a daring mission to recover a high-tech Russian tank.

Media: Nearly 800 Ukrainian marines missing in Krynky, on Russian-occupied Dnipro bank. The Krynky bridgehead was established during Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive.

Ukrainian Forces allegedly withdraw from Krynky in Kherson Oblast. Reports from multiple sources indicate that Ukrainian troops have retreated from positions in Krynky, Kherson Oblast, citing large-scale destruction as the reason.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s 95th air assault brigade counters Russian push in Pivnichne, Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian drone operators have begun mining Russian supply routes with Baba Yaga octocopters, dropping explosives directly on enemy positions.

ISW: Ukraine continue targeting Russian air defense systems to set conditions to field F-16s. Ukrainian forces have destroyed 20 S-300 launchers and 15 radar stations, setting the stage for F-16 fighter jet deployment, according to a new ISW report. As of 17 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 562510 (+1110) Tanks: 8238 (+11) APV: 15871 (+9) Artillery systems: 15411 (+43) MLRS: 1120 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 893 (+1) Aircraft: 361 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 12224 (+31) Cruise missiles : 2398 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20741 (+61)



German military incorporates suspected Russian drones into Ukrainian training – Politico. Unidentified drones are a constant presence above a secret German base where Ukrainian soldiers train for war, POLITICO reports.

Greece to transfer 32 decommissioned F-16s to Ukraine. A near-miss missile incident in March in Odesa involving the Greek Prime Minister in Odesa has spurred Greece to increase its military aid to Ukraine.

German defense company Donaustahl to send its drones to Ukraine’s intelligence unit. These versatile drones, capable of both reconnaissance and strike missions, are set to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Germany plans to halve Ukraine aid in 2025, Reuters reports. Germany is the second-largest military donor to Ukraine after the United States.

EU Commission greenlights € 4.2 billion for Ukraine. This latest financial boost, part of the Ukraine Facility program, is pending final approval from the EU Council.

52 nations condemn Russia’s UN “”multilateral cooperation”” meeting amid Ukraine war. Russia assumed its rotating chairmanship of the UN Security Council in July 2024.

NATO names its first senior representative to Ukraine. Patrick Turner previously held high-ranking positions within NATO and the UK civil service.

More private investment needed for Ukraine’s “”enormous”” reconstruction effort, top EU official warns. Ukraine faces significant obstacles in attracting private investment for reconstruction, including power outages and security concerns, according to a European business leader.

Kyodo: Japan to loan Ukraine $ 3.3 billion out of $ 50 billion from frozen Russian assets. The Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed to implement a $50 billion loan program for Ukraine, using Russian assets frozen due to sanctions, with the US and the EU each contributing $20 billion, while Japan, Britain, and Canada sharing the remaining $10 billion.

Swiss and Russian foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine’s peace summit. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis revealed he focused on Ukraine’s recent Global Peace Summit in the talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, while Russia’s account notably omitted this topic and criticized Switzerland’s “”neutrality”” after their decision to join anti-Russian sanctions.

Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital partially reopens after Russian missile strike. The 8 July Russian attack killed two adults, damaged 24 departments, and forced evacuation of 100 young patients.

95 Ukrainian prisoners of war return from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders. Many of the 95 Ukrainian servicemen released in the 17 July exchange are grappling with injuries and chronic illnesses, which sheds light on the harsh conditions in the Russian captivity, according to the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters.

UAE mediates new prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine. In a diplomatic breakthrough, Russia and Ukraine are set to exchange 180 prisoners in a deal facilitated by the United Arab Emirates.

Decade after MH17 disaster: 1 in 8 families of victims still grapple with severe grief. A new study by Dutch Professor Jos de Keijser found that 10 years after the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, some victims’ families still experience intense grief and suffer from insomnia, concentration problems, and depression, while others show remarkable resilience.

Ukraine calls on Red Cross to help return bodies of teens allegedly killed by Russians. Ukraine’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets demanded intervention from the International Committee of the Red Cross in the case of two Ukrainian teenagers allegedly killed by Russian forces in 2023, and their bodies still not returned to their families.

Millions of Russians face blackouts themselves while Russia destroys Ukraine’s energy system. On July 16, multiple regions in southern Russia and occupied Crimea lost power, following a nuclear plant shutdown and other infrastructure failures, with one incident reportedly having smoke visible above the power plant.

The Economist: Russia needs ceasefire as Soviet-era weapon stocks deplete. Russian forces may adopt a more defensive posture in Ukraine by the end of summer 2024.

