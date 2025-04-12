Russia’s Shahed drone assault injures four civilians in Kyiv and Kharkiv

Russia launched 88 drones against Ukraine overnight on 12 April, with Ukrainian defense forces shooting down 56 Shahed-type long-range explosive drones while 24 decoy drones were lost from radar without negative consequences, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. Local authorities reported civilian injuries from the drone assault in two cities, with more casualties from other Russian attacks elsewhere. Russian troops killed at least one Ukrainian civilian and injured 16 others over the past 24 hours, according to the reports.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

According to the Air Force, the enemy attacked with Shahed one-way strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones from Russian territories including Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups worked to repel the aerial assault.

As a result of the Russian attack, the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions suffered damage, according to the report.

The Air Force’s data suggest that at least eight Russian drones might have reached their targets.

Kyiv under attack

Russia’s drone attack on Kyiv last night injured three people, and fires breaking out at warehouses in the Sviatoshynskyi district. An air alert was declared in the capital at 4:18 due to the Russian drone attack. Shortly after, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko informed about the operation of air defense systems.

The KMVA reported that in the Darnytskyi district, drone debris destroyed a detached house in an area adjacent to Kyiv’s suburbs. No one was injured in this incident.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out as a result of the drone attack. Initially, Klitschko reported two injured people but later informed that the number had increased to three.

According to the Ukrainian capital’s police, two men sought medical help: a 41-year-old victim received assistance at the site, while a 49-year-old man with shrapnel wounds was hospitalized, as reported by Kyiv police.

The State Emergency Service reported a fire in a warehouse in the Sviatoshynskyi district, which was contained. At an industrial site, fires occurred in two warehouse buildings with partial destruction, but were also contained. Additionally, debris from a downed drone damaged windows and a building facade in the district, though no fire was reported.

Kharkiv and Dnipro

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported three Shahed drone strikes on the city, two of them in the Nemyshlianskyi district.

“At the moment, one person has been injured from Shahed strikes on Kharkiv. The condition is preliminarily assessed as mild,” Terekhov said.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote that one of the Shaheds hit the open ground, while two others struck the premises of a civilian enterprise, injuring one person.

Additionally, Syniehubov reported several KAB guided bomb strikes, FPV and other light drone attacks, and MLRS shelling in the region over the past 24 hours, with no casualties mentioned in the report.

In Dnipropetrovsk oblast, air defenders shot down 17 enemy drones, according to regional administration head Serhii Lysak. A detached house in Dnipro was damaged, and a fire in a home in the Pavlohrad district was extinguished. A farm was also hit. The Russians reportedly struck the Nikopol district, including the district center and Marhanets community, with FPV drones, and attacked the Synelnykove district, damaging a power line. There were no fatalities or injuries, Lysak reported.

More civilians targeted in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Donetsk Oblast authorities said that on 11 April, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast in Pokrovsk, while four more people in the region were wounded during the day. The casualties were not attributed specifically to the Shahed drone strikes. The frontline extends across the entire region, with Russia continuing ground, air, and artillery attacks daily.

Kherson regional authorities reported eight civilian injuries in the Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, and later four more casualties were recorded.

This morning, two elderly residents of Kherson’s Bilozerka, a 79-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, were hospitalized after being injured in a Russian shelling on 9 April, suffering blast injuries, a concussion, and contusions, and were admitted for medical treatment.

Russian forces shelled Kherson’s Stepanivka, injuring a 38-year-old man with an explosive injury and back wound, and a 35-year-old man with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his shin; both received medical treatment, with the former in moderate condition and the latter prescribed outpatient care, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Zaporizhzhia oblast authorities reported no casualties from 447 Russian strikes in the region over the past 24 hours, including bomb, drone, MLRS, and tube artillery attacks.

Sumy oblast reported 77 recorded explosions, mostly attributed to Russian guided bombs, with no casualties reported.