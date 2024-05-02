Russo-Ukrainian war, day 798: Russian missile strikes Nova Poshta depot in Odesa, injuring 13 as fire rages

Exclusive

Ukraine’s plan B: turning everyday citizens into defenders. As Russia’s aggression continues, Ukraine transforms its civilians into a force capable of “”total resistance.””

Over-60s from “Steppe Wolves” unit voluntarily aid Ukraine’s frontline troops. Despite not being official military, the elderly volunteer unit “”Steppe Wolves”” comprising mostly 60+-year-olds aids the Ukrainian troops by operating makeshift rocket launchers, using repaired munitions and enemy weapons.

Has appeasement won the Olympics?. A group of 40 countries initially threatened to boycott the Paris 2024 Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes were to participate. But the steam appears to have run out.

Military

Russian missile strikes Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s top courier, in Odesa, injuring 13 amid blazing inferno. Nova Poshta said none of their employees were injured or killed.

ISW: Russian troops make no gains around Avdiivka, may focus shifts to Chasiv Yar. Russian forces did not advance in the Avdiivka area on April 30, a possible sign they are regrouping for a new offensive thrust towards Chasiv Yar.

Drone attack hit oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan, causing fire. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that its air defenses downed six Ukrainian drones overnight into 1 May in Voronezh, Ryazan, Belgorod, Kursk oblasts.

Russian ballistic missile strike on Odesa kills 3, injuries 3. According to Gov. Kiper, residential buildings & civilian infrastructure were hit by 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. This follows strikes on 4/29 that killed 5 & wounded 32, including children

As of 01 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 469840 (+1120) Tanks: 7312 (+5) APV: 14067 (+21) Artillery systems: 12024 (+13) MLRS: 1053 Anti-aircraft systems: 780 (+1) Aircraft: 348 Helicopters: 325 UAV: 9538 (+7) Cruise missiles : 2126 Warships/boats: 26 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 16175 (+33)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine rolls out domestic PARASOL system against Russian drones. Ukraine had no domestically-developed short-range electronic countermeasures capabilities prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion.

US to upgrade Bradley IFVs for Ukraine with advanced models. According to official data, the US provided Ukraine with “”more than 200″” of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

International

US accuses Russia of using banned chemical weapon in Ukraine. The State Department reports Moscow’s use of both chloropicrin, a choking agent, and riot control agents as a method of warfare in its invasion.

New US sanctions slam Russia’s military-industrial base. Sanctions target major Russian airline Pobeda and key military-industrial players.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine pursues 7 new security pacts, eyes US deal, as bridge to NATO. Ukraine has already finalized 9 similar defense partnership agreements.

US, UK, EU push UAE to crack down on firms bypassing Russia sanctions. In the UAE, authorities claim no such exports or re-exports have happened this year, but they haven’t provided any evidence.

US Senate approves ban on Russian uranium imports. In a move to undercut Russia’s revenue from uranium exports, the US Senate unanimously passed a bill banning Russian uranium imports.

Poland requests NATO nuclear weapon placement amid Russia’s nuclear threats. Poland officially requests deployment of NATO nuclear weapons on its soil as part of Nuclear Sharing program, citing need to bolster deterrence against Russia after Moscow stationed tactical nukes in Belarus.

Norway commits additional $ 629 million in aid to Ukraine. Norway increases its financial support to Ukraine by over $600 million, focusing primarily on enhancing Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

Humanitarian and social impact

First five underground schools to be built in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Zaporizhzhia authorities have laid out plans to construct five underground schools initially, with long-term goals of 10 such facilities.

Political and legal developments

German extremists torch home of Rheinmetall CEO over Ukraine arms supplies. Although the arson resulted in minimal property damage, it highlights the growing extremist opposition to Germany’s military aid to Ukraine.

New developments

Latvian FM confirms Ukraine can strike Russia with Western arms. Ukraine has received Western weapons without restrictions on striking Russian territory, Latvia’s foreign minister revealed.

Politico: Ukraine’s drone strikes on oil refineries leave Russia running low on fuel. A series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries has sent petrol prices skyrocketing and left the country running low on fuel, according to Politico

