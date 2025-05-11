Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1172: Europe and Zelenskyy offer Putin 30-day ceasefire — and are met with silence

Exclusives

Only Ukraine can slay the Soviet “victory myth” that fuels Putin’s war. As a USSR founder, Ukraine must condemn its Soviet past and dismantle the WWII dragon powering Putin’s imperial ambitions.

Military

Frontline report: Russians creep through ghost villages toward Dnipro—then the sky opens up. Russian troops advanced through Rivnopil, Novosilka, and Vilne Pole—Ukrainian drones destroyed them before they could entrench.

Forbes: Ukraine’s drones haunt every road to the front—but Russia keeps sending men. In Ukraine’s 25-kilometer kill zone, nothing moves unseen—and few make it through.

Frontline report: Saudi sheikhs and Ukrainian drones brutally punish Russia as oil money drains. Russia faces a $28 billion shortfall as Saudi oil floods the market and Ukrainian drones cripple refineries.

Nearly 200 Russian attacks recorded across front lines over past day amid Moscow-declared “ceasefire”. Russia didn’t stop bombs attacks and drone “human safari” in southern regions. Russian attacks killed at least five civilians and injured 16 more.

Frontline report: Russia yanks 280+ missile systems to guard Putin’s parade—now Ukraine sees the gaps. Moscow is covered. Everywhere else is exposed.

Intelligence and technology

Germany is building spy satellites to help Ukraine watch Russia without the US. Rheinmetall plans to begin production in late 2026, aiming to give Ukraine battlefield eyes if Washington blinks.

NATO’s new AI war boat launches kamikaze drones—Ukraine proved it works. After Ukraine’s success at sea, NATO is deploying the Kraken3—a war boat that launches loitering drones and doesn’t need GPS.

Dutch Intelligence: Russia is making “much more artillery” than it needs for war in Ukraine and moving troops toward NATO borders. It has also doubled its defense budget to $149 billion, while hacking European elections.

International

Zelenskyy to Trump: “We’ll talk to Putin—but make him commit to ceasefire,” Axios reports. Zelenskyy told Trump in a 15-minute call that Ukraine is open to direct talks with Russia—if Putin agrees to a 30-day ceasefire.

“Stop the killing now”: Trump envoy Kellogg backs 30-day Ukraine ceasefire plan. In Kyiv, Europe’s top leaders called for a full ceasefire to begin Monday.

Zelenskyy and European leaders offer Russia 30-day ceasefire in call with Trump during. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and four European leaders proposed a 30-day complete ceasefire to Russia during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on 10 May.

Putin not ready for ceasefire, may bend by fall—says former US envoy. A 30-day ceasefire is on the table. Putin’s not ready—yet, says Kurt Volker, Trump’s former envoy on Ukraine.

Macron, Starmer, Merz and Tusk arrive in Ukraine for “coalition of the willing” meeting. Four European leaders arrived in Kyiv on 10 May to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine amid renewed calls for a ceasefire with Russia.

While Moscow’s paraded, 39 nations in Ukraine created modern Nuremberg for Russia. On 9 May, two very different events unfolded simultaneously: as Moscow paraded weapons through Red Square, diplomats in Lviv signed an agreement that could label Putin, Lavrov, and even their allies war criminals.

UK to sanction 100 Russian oil tankers in biggest ever shadow fleet crackdown. Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Britain targets Moscow’s shadow fleet, linked to $24 billion in smuggled oil, citing risks to undersea cables, environment, and Europe’s infrastructure security.

Humanitarian and social impact

US Embassy warns of threat of Russian attacks in coming days. The US Embassy in Kyiv has warned American citizens to prepare for potential Russian airstrikes that could occur within days.

Russian ambassador walks over bodies of Ukrainians representing current war victims near monument to WWII Soviet soldiers. Some Russian counter-protesters also shouted “Glory to Russia!” and waved a Russian flag near a Soviet memorial in Warsaw, while Ukrainian protesters were lying in bloodied sheets to remind them of the current Russian aggression.

Russian children’s army larger than US army and combined armies of EU countries. Russia’s youth military program “Yunarmia” consists of 1.8 million children, including hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians from occupied territories. Indoctrinated by Russian propaganda, they may become future soldiers in various conflicts.

Political and legal developments

Hungarian journalist has revealed details of Budapest’s spying on Ukraine: It started several years ago. Hungarian intelligence services have been focusing their espionage efforts on Ukraine rather than Russia for years, according to journalist Szabolcs Panyi who cited NATO security officials.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry suspends six high-ranking officials of the National Guard. Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities conducted searches at the homes of National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko and five senior officers as part of a major corruption investigation involving defense procurement.

Putin’s Victory Day speech may reveal his next target in Ukraine. At the May 9 parade in Moscow, Vladimir Putin declared that Russia would achieve its strategic goals in the war against Ukraine. In his speech, he referred to Sevastopol and Odesa as part of Russia’s “greatness.”

WP: Putin’s Russia will never stop threatening West, says expert after Moscow’s Victory Day parade. Despite years of sanctions, two dozen world leaders attended Russia’s Victory Day parade, allowing Putin to exploit divisions between Trump’s America and Europe.

Russia’s victory in World War II wasn’t just Russia’s, says Ukrainian historian. He warns that Moscow deliberately obscures Ukraine’s tremendous WWII sacrifices to monopolize victimhood and justify today’s invasion.

German president accuses Putin of “historical lies” and Trump of “breach of values”. In a Bundestag address, Steinmeier accused Russia of glorifying invasion through false WWII comparisons and criticized the US abandonment of shared post-WWII values.

For the first time, SBU exposes Hungarian intelligence agents who were spying against Ukraine. Ukrainian counterintelligence detained two people in Zakarpattia who allegedly collected military intelligence for Hungary, including how locals might react to Hungarian troops entering the region.

