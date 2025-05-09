Support us on Patreon
Russia’s victory in World War II wasn’t just Russia’s, says Ukrainian historian

He warns that Moscow deliberately obscures Ukraine’s tremendous WWII sacrifices to monopolize victimhood and justify today’s invasion.
byOlena Mukhina
09/05/2025
Kyiv during the World War II. Source: Fortepan
While Russia attempts to rewrite history, Ukraine unveils the truth, dismantling the stereotypes about Moscow’s “exclusive” role in the victory over Nazism, says Volodymyr Viatrovych, a Ukrainian historian, Espreso reports. 

Since the Soviet era, and especially under Vladimir Putin, the 9 May WWII Victory Day has evolved from a remembrance of peace and sacrifice into a display of military power. In recent years, Russian authorities have drawn direct parallels between the WWII struggle and the current war, using the occasion to reinforce patriotic narratives and legitimize state policies, including the aggression against Ukraine. 

Viatrovych, who is also a Ukrainian deputy, notes that Russia’s victory in World War II is its only major achievement of the 20th century, which is why the Kremlin is so actively working to preserve its monopoly on the war’s history.

“It is crucial for Russia to monopolize the victory over Nazism because it plays a huge domestic role in mobilizing Russians for the war against Ukraine,” he says. 

Viatrovych explains that for Russia, the victory in the war has become a symbol of its greatness, and its use as a political tool on the international stage is part of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s strategy.

At the same time, he points out that Ukraine’s role in fighting Nazism and the truthful representation of this history reject Russia’s dominance over the topic.

American historian Timothy Snyder: Ukraine, not Russia, bore heaviest civilian toll in WWII

According to him, it’s important to mention how German politicians stated they couldn’t supply Ukraine with weapons because they would be used against Russia, for which Berlin feels guilty due to its role in WWII.

There was also a statement from US President Donald Trump, expressing his belief in a possible alliance with Putin, referencing American and Russian soldiers on the Elbe River. This narrative ultimately plays into the hands of the Russian ruler. 

He also expresses concern over Ukraine’s insufficient informational activity on the international stage regarding its role in World War II.

Viatrovych adds that Ukraine’s role in WWII requires more active highlighting in the media, as its history is a vital element in the current struggle against Russian aggression.

