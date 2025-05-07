“Everything crumbled”: Russian massive attack destroys homes across Ukraine, kills two civilians

Russia conducted a large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight, firing 4 ballistic missiles and 142 drones, with about half being Iranian-designed Shaheds.

The assault targeted multiple oblasts including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kherson, and Dnipro.

This comes one day before a three-day Victory Day ceasefire announced by Putin, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. However, Ukrainian officials dismissed the move as a manipulative gesture, emphasizing their preference for a full and unconditional ceasefire of at least 30 days, rather than a short-term truce designed to facilitate Russia’s military parade and public commemorations. Several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, are expected to attend the military parade in Moscow. Zelenskyy warned foreign officials against attending the Moscow events due to security concerns, suspecting Russia might stage provocations and blame Ukraine.

Russian attack kills two people killed in Kyiv

Kyiv endured two separate attacks – first by ballistic missiles and later by drones in the morning hours.

The assault resulted in two fatalities, a woman and her son, and left seven people injured, including four children. Three of the injured children suffered burns requiring hospitalization.

Emergency services responded to damage across four districts of the capital.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris struck a nine-story residential building, causing fires on multiple floors that rescuers extinguished across a 100-square-meter area. Five people were rescued from this building.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, drone debris fell on a five-story residential building, igniting fires on the third and fifth floors where rescuers later discovered the two fatalities.

The Dniprovskyi district saw a drone hit a high-rise residential building, partially destroying the 29th and 30th floors, though no casualties were reported there.

In the Solomianskyi district, drone fragments landed on open ground.

Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones on 7 May, killing two people. Photos: State Emergency Service

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the attacks and casualties. Rescue operations were subsequently completed in all affected areas of the capital.

Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones on 7 May, killing two people. Photos: State Emergency Service

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha characterized the attack on Kyiv as Putin’s mockery of peace efforts.

“Putin responds with such brutal strikes to Ukraine’s unconditional proposal for a 30-day or longer ceasefire. He makes a deliberate mockery of US peace efforts. There needs to be more pressure on Moscow to end this terror,” Sybiha wrote on X.

The foreign minister also argued that commemorating the 80th anniversary of Nazi defeat alongside Russia is unacceptable, describing Russian forces not as “liberators” but as “war criminals.”

Russia destroys dozens of homes in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces launched at least 13 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, according to regional military administration head Ivan Fedorov.

The attack damaged critical infrastructure, including energy facilities that left over 42,000 residents without power across two districts, though energy workers promptly restored service.

Russia launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia on 7 May. Photos: Zaporizhizhia Oblast Military Administration

The assault destroyed one private residence completely and damaged 18 other residential buildings – seven apartment complexes and eleven private homes.

Emergency responders extinguished fires at multiple locations, including ten garages where more than ten passenger vehicles sustained damage.

Four people were injured in Zaporizhzhia, with two men aged 35 and 49 hospitalized in moderate condition while two others received outpatient treatment for fractures, burns and abrasions.

Local resident Iryna Hlushchenko, who lives near the destroyed house, described the experience to Suspilne news:

“I heard a loud explosion, everything crumbled. There were no windows anymore, nothing to fly out, because this is the third time. My plaster fell off, the chandelier fell.”

Iryna Hlushchenko, a local resident, lives near a house destroyed by the Russian attack overnight. Photo: Suspilne Zaporizhzhia

Another resident, Serhii Zemlyanskyi, recounted how the blast wave damaged his property:

“I hear the roar growing, approaching. I only had time to cover myself with a blanket and then everything fell on me [from the blast]. And then we already saw the fire across the street and heard screams. We began extinguishing the fire. Didn’t have time to be scared. My wife is still shaking,” he told Suspilne.

Person saved from under rubble in Kherson

Russian forces shelled residential areas of Kherson city, southern Ukraine, on the morning of 7 May. Emergency responders received information that a person showing signs of life was trapped beneath the debris.

Emergency workers in Kherson rescued a person from the rubble after the Russian attack on 7 May. Photo: State Emergency Service

Despite challenging conditions and the risk of additional bombardment, rescue workers successfully extracted the survivor from the collapsed structure.

President Zelenskyy emphasized that “only significant pressure on Russia and strengthened sanctions can open the way for diplomacy,” and thanked partners who have provided air defense assistance to Ukraine.

“Any measures that deprive the aggressor of resources to wage war must be applied for the sake of lasting peace. I thank the partners who understand this and help,” Zelenskyy wrote.