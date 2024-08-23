Diplomats honor Ukraine’s State Flag Day

On 23 August, Ukraine celebrates State Flag Day! Diplomats and officials working in the country have congratulated the Ukrainians on this day, expressing admiration for the strength of the nation’s spirit and reaffirming their support.

For instance, Annely Kolk, Estonia’s ambassador to Ukraine, shared an image on social media showing her wrapped in the Ukrainian flag.

“Dear Ukrainian friends, congratulations on the Day of the Ukrainian National Flag! Victory will hoist your flag soon in every corner of Ukraine,” she wrote.

French diplomats have shared photos of iconic Parisian landmarks illuminated in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“Congratulations to Ukraine on State Flag Day! Thanks to Ukrainians, blue and yellow have become symbols of courage and freedom. And these colors suit Paris so well,” the embassy remarked.

Employees of the German embassy marked the occasion by creating a symbolic flag with 33 blue and yellow balloons.

“In honor of Ukraine’s State Flag Day, we raise the Ukrainian flag together. Embassy staff formed the Ukrainian flag with 33 blue and yellow balloons as a symbol of 33 years of a free, independent, and united Ukraine,” the embassy stated.

