Nearly 200 Russian attacks recorded across front lines over past day amid Moscow-declared “ceasefire”

Russia’s declared “ceasefire” for 8–10 May has proven meaningless, as intense combat and widespread air strikes continued across Ukraine, resulting in at least five civilian deaths and 16 injuries across multiple regions. While no Shahed drone attacks were reported, other forms of assault showed no signs of easing.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Kyiv-Mosvow talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion. On 28 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a unilateral ceasefire from 8 to 10 May to mark what the Kremlin called the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the proposal, reaffirming support for the US position advocating a permanent ceasefire and reiterating Ukraine’s offer of a 30-day pause in hostilities.

193 ground attacks over 24 hours

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 193 combat clashes occurred over the 24-hour period from the morning of 8 May to the morning of 9 May. The fiercest fighting was on the Pokrovsk axis, where Russian forces launched 71 assaults. Heavy hostilities were also reported in the Novopavlivka, Lyman, Kursk, Kupiansk, and Siversk directions.

Guided bombings target northern Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force did not report Shahed drone attacks as of the morning of 9 May, but notified of multiple Russian guided bomb attacks over the past day and today. The alerts primarily mentioned Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts as bombing targets. The Air Force also issued several missile threat notifications and reported possible missile launches, described as “high-speed targets,” a term typically used for ballistic missiles or decoys.

The General Staff confirmed that Russian forces carried out nine air attacks, launching 17 KAB guided bombs yesterday.

Sumy Oblast: three civilians killed, nearly 200 shellings in two days

Sumy Oblast authorities reported that Russian forces did not observe any ceasefire on either 8 or 9 May. Over two days, nearly 200 attacks were recorded, leaving three civilians dead. The attacks included artillery and aerial strikes.

Kherson: one killed, multiple injured in widespread drone and bomb attacks

According to local authorities, Russian forces continued targeting Kherson Oblast with drones, bombs, and artillery. Civilian areas in Kherson city and at least 19 surrounding settlements were hit. One civilian was killed and another injured on 8–9 May. Early on 9 May, a drone strike in Kherson wounded a 60-year-old man, causing blast and shrapnel injuries; he was hospitalized in serious condition.

Donetsk Oblast hit six times, five civilians wounded

Local officials in Donetsk Oblast reported six separate Russian attacks across the oblast over the past day. In Pokrovsk, two people were injured and a residential house damaged. One civilian each was injured in Mykolaipillia and Kostiantynivka, and five detached houses were damaged in Mykolaivka. Four homes were hit in Siversk.

Kharkiv Oblast: child and five others injured by shelling and explosions

In Kharkiv Oblast, three civilians were wounded by shelling in Velyki Prokhody and two more in Kupiansk, the oblast authorities reported. An 11-year-old boy was injured in Zarichne after an explosion involving an unknown device. FPV drones and artillery were used against the region, damaging civilian vehicles.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one killed, five injured in drone and artillery attacks

A woman was killed in Vasylivskyi district during a Russian attack, regional authorities said. Russian forces launched 220 attacks across eight settlements over the past 24 hours, involving 150 drones and 70 artillery strikes, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported. On 9 May, two separate drone strikes injured three civilians. A man was wounded in Bilenke, and a couple — a 57-year-old man and 55-year-old woman — were injured and hospitalized after their car was hit by an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia district.