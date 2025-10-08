Support us on Patreon
Russian troops use drones as shepherds for infantry on Pokrovsk front

The assault doctrine results in over 100 Russian casualties daily from Ukraine’s Security Service alone, with 46 of 200 attempted assaults recorded in a single day on the Pokrovsk axis.
byOlena Mukhina
08/10/2025
2 minute read
An illustrative image. Flying drone on the sky with clouds.
An illustrative image. Flying drone on the sky with clouds. Photo: DepositPhotos
Russian troops use drones as shepherds for infantry on Pokrovsk front

Russian troops use drones as shepherds for infantry, effectively sending soldiers on one-way missions, according to Maksym Bakulin, press officer of the Ukrainian 14th National Guard Brigade “Chervona Kalyna", Suspilne reports. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian troops are ordered to storm Ukrainian positions on the Pokrovsk front at any cost, resulting in significantly higher casualties, with only the Security Service of Ukraine eliminating over 100 occupiers per day.

On the Pokrovske axis, 46 out of 200 assaults were recorded in a single day. Despite drone losses, the attacks continue.  

Forced discipline and drone control

Bakulin notes that "without drone support, they can’t do anything, because the quality of their infantry is currently quite low.”

Soldiers receive “packages from drones” to check whether they reach them and in what condition. Intercepted radio exchanges reveal lines like, “I’m wounded. Don’t tell me, go forward!” highlighting the coercive use of manpower.

Drones as observers and control tools

For Russian assault units, UAVs serve both support and surveillance roles.

“A soldier who says he’s wounded is still sent forward. Words are not trusted,” adds Bakulin, underscoring the methods of control and distrust within their ranks.

Weather complicates Russian operations

Strong winds and fog in the brigade’s area of responsibility significantly hinder drones’ ability to stay airborne, reducing the effectiveness of Russian attacks, though the tactic of drones as taskmasters remains a key strategy.

