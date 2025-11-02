Putin sets deadline for Pokrovsk conquest, throws 17,000 more soldiers thrown into burning city

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his soldiers an ambitious task. Mykola Malomuzh, former head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service and Army General, says he has ordered his forces to seize Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and the entire Pokrovsk agglomeration by 15 November, Kyiv24 has reported.

Russian forces control approximately 60% of Pokrovsk. Special units of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) are currently conducting an operation in the area. The operation is being personally overseen by HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov, who has been spotted on 1 November en route to the city. According to the latest reports,are currently conducting an operation in the area. The operation is being, who has been spotted on 1 November en route to the city.

Putin wants to dictate the terms amid Trump's change of stance

“Putin’s strategic goal is to demonstrate that he can conquer specific territories ... especially after Trump’s shift in stance and his meeting with Xi Jinping, showing that he can dictate the terms,” Malomuzh explains.

The general emphasizes that the Kremlin seeks a political effect, aiming to project success domestically while signaling power abroad.

Putin sends 17,000 troops to Pokrovsk

According to Malomuzh, Putin has redeployed around 17,000 soldiers to assault Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Russian forces are attempting to cut Ukrainian supply lines and create a “model of encirclement or semi-encirclement.”

Strikes on morale and energy infrastructure

Malomuzh adds that attacks on civilian infrastructure are part of a broader campaign to weaken Ukrainian morale, disrupt the economy, and pressure the international community to scale back its support for Kyiv.

“Another goal is to showcase Russia’s weaponry, including nuclear arms,” he says.

Earlier, Ukraine’s monitoring project DeepState reported that Russian forces from the 170,000 grouping continue infiltrating Pokrovsk. As of the evening of 2 November, the occupying troops advanced even further into the city.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back Russia's assault, having already repelled 36 attacks, conducted active operations, and achieved certain successes. In some areas, our units have advanced up to 0.4 kilometers, as per the General Staff.