Russian troops advanced through Rivnopil, Novosilka, and Vilne Pole—Ukrainian drones destroyed them before they could entrench.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
10/05/2025
5 minute read
Russian troops attacking toward Vilne Pole. Photo: Screenshot from the video
Frontline report: Russians creep through ghost villages toward Dnipro—then the sky opens up

Today, there are a lot of important updates from the Velyka Novosilka direction in Donetsk Oblast. Here, Russian forces launched one of their largest attacks near the town. What followed was a brutal engagement that turned their ambitious assault into a devastating spectacle of failure.

The goal of the Russian forces is to expand the area under their control along the elevated positions northwest of Velyka Novosilka to support their broader offensive toward the border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. To achieve this, they launched synergistic attacks from four directions—targeting Rivnopil and Vilne Pole—and a two-pronged attack on Novosilka.

These assaults were launched simultaneously and with effective coordination among Russian units to apply heavy pressure on the Ukrainian defensive line and expose its weakest points.

Russia aims to seize high ground northwest of Velyka Novosilka to support its push toward the Dnipropetrovsk border. Photo: Screenshot from the video

A look at the topographic map reveals the main advantage for the Russian forces: they are mostly attacking along hill ridges, at a higher elevation than the frontline Ukrainian positions. This elevation shields them from direct fire, as they are often outside the Ukrainian field of view.

However, a key disadvantage lies in the terrain. The Vorona River and a nearby lake soften the ground, reducing the mobility and speed of motorcycle assault units and limiting coordination between different attacking groups.

Additionally, all three villages—Rivnopil, Novosilka, and Vilne Pole—were previously devastated by intense fighting. The destruction of infrastructure has made concealment difficult and prolonged Russian troop exposure in open areas.

Three villages—Rivnopil, Novosilka, and Vilne Pole—were previously devastated by intense fighting. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Ukrainian troops use high ground 

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces hold the high ground in front of Novopil, the highest point of the ridge. This gives them a commanding view of Russian flanks at Novosilka and enables effective use of ATGMs, machine guns, artillery, and drone strikes. The hill ridge at Novopil is therefore tactically crucial in defending both Novosilka and Novopil.

The Vorona River. Photo: Screenshot from the video

At Vilnopil, Ukrainian forces maintain positions to the north of the village on an elevated ridge that overlooks the only road leading into the settlement, which Russian forces use. This gives Ukraine observation and fire control capabilities that complement their drone and artillery strikes.

Geocoded combat footage from the area shows the devastating precision of Ukraine’s 31st Mechanized Brigade, which tracked and destroyed Russian BTRs, using just one shell per vehicle in front of Novopil.

Ukraine’s 31st Mechanized Brigade tracked and destroyed Russian BTRs near Novopil. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Ukrainian drones crush Russian motorbike assaults

In the fields near Novosilka, Russian troops tried to reduce their exposure in open terrain by deploying soldiers on motorcycles. This tactic was intended to outmaneuver Ukrainian kamikaze drone operators, who often strike soldiers or equipment when they are stationary or moving slowly. By relying on speed and smaller profiles, the Russians hoped to evade detection and attack.

However, Ukrainian FPV drones swiftly eliminated them as soon as they stopped and dismounted. By closely tracking enemy movement and striking at the moment of greatest vulnerability, Ukrainian forces ensured one-hit eliminations.

Russians on the motorbikes in the open fields near Novosilka. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Russian troops attacking toward Vilne Pole were initially less exposed due to ridge cover, but as soon as they emerged, they were forced to keep driving within the village in search of cover. Before they could entrench, they too were eliminated.

Ukrainian artillery, pre-adjusted to cover main approach routes, was promptly activated when drone operators spotted Russian forces entering Novosilka, Novopil, and Vilne Pole.

In summary, Russian forces launched a well-coordinated, multi-directional assault near Novosilka, hoping to exploit terrain advantages and numerical strength. However, they were met with precise and overwhelming Ukrainian fire, suffering heavy losses that halted their advance.

Given the ongoing stalemate and the strength of Ukrainian defenses, Russia is likely to escalate its efforts in this sector as it aims to reach the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border. This could lead to further intensification in the coming weeks.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

