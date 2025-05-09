Support us on Patreon
German president accuses Putin of “historical lies” and Trump of “breach of values”

In a Bundestag address, Steinmeier accused Russia of glorifying invasion through false WWII comparisons and criticized the US abandonment of shared post-WWII values.
byYuri Zoria
09/05/2025
4 minute read
Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, addressing the Bundestag on 8 May 2025. Photo: dpa/Kay Nietfeld
On 8 May 2025, the Bundestag – German parliament – held a memorial session to mark 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe. In his central address, German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier issued stark warnings against historical amnesia, authoritarianism, and the distortion of history.

This comes as Russia’s full-scale invasion entered its fourth year. After assuming office in January, the US President Donald Trump has been trying to force Ukraine and Russia to negotiate to end the war. In April, Washington proposed a peace plan that included recognizing Ukraine’s Crimea as part of Russia. The plan also threatened to end US sanctions on Moscow and cut off all aid, including intelligence, if Ukraine did not agree swiftly. This amounted to a serious risk that the US might abandon Kyiv altogether.

Steinmeier criticized both the US and Russia, stating:

“It is nothing less than a double epochal break – Russia’s war of aggression and America’s breach of values – it marks the end of the long 20th century,” said the Federal President, according to Tagesspiegel.

Russia’s propaganda condemned as “historical lies”

Steinmeier accused Russia of spreading “historical lies” by framing its invasion of Ukraine as a continuation of the fight against fascism.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war of aggression, his campaign against a free, democratic country, has nothing in common with the fight against Nazi tyranny in the Second World War,” said Steinmeier. 

According to Steinmeier, the Kremlin’s narrative whitewashes “imperial delusion, grave injustice, and the gravest crimes.” The president reiterated Germany’s responsibility for Nazi crimes, stating, “It was Germans who unleashed this criminal war and dragged all of Europe into the abyss. It was Germans who committed the Shoah (Holocaust, – Ed.) crime against humanity.”

Trump-era US policy called value betrayal

Steinmeier also criticized the current US administration under President Donald Trump for abandoning democratic principles. Without naming him directly, Steinmeier referred to a “value break” (Wertebruch) and described the combination of Russian aggression and US withdrawal as a “double epochal break.

Soviet losses acknowledged, but Russian presence excluded

Although the Soviet Union suffered the highest number of WWII casualties—estimated at around 27 million—the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus were not invited to the Bundestag ceremony. Their exclusion was due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

In his speech, Steinmeier acknowledged the sacrifices of the Red Army, including Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians.

“At least 13 million of those soldiers and as many civilians lost their lives. The Red Army liberated Auschwitz. We do not forget this either,” he said, adding that “The liberators of Auschwitz have become new aggressors.”


