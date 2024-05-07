Eng
Russian flags banned at WW2 end commemoration in Berlin

Last year’s ban included both Russian and Ukrainian symbols, but this year German court ruling lifted the prohibition on Ukrainian symbols.
byOrysia Hrudka
07/05/2024
1 minute read
Russian tank marked with multiple "Z" symbols was destroyed by the Azov Regiment in Mariupol. March 7, 2022. Russo-Ukrainian War (Credit: Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs)
As Europe marks 79 years since the end of World War II and the liberation from Nazism, Berlin is set to host a series of demonstrations and memorial events this Wednesday and Thursday.

This year, Berlin police have once again prohibited Russian flags, military uniforms, posters with the letters V or Z, and other symbols that could glorify Russia’s war against Ukraine at the sites of Soviet war memorials. Russian march and military songs are also banned, Zeit reports.

While last year’s ban initially included both Russian and Ukrainian symbols, a court ruling lifted the prohibition on Ukrainian symbols, allowing their display.

The events begin with a demonstration titled “79th Anniversary of Liberation from Fascism – Thanks to the Liberators” at Treptower Park. Throughout the day, leftist and communist groups, as well as district office representatives, will lay wreaths at various memorials. In the government district, Ukraine supporters will rally for “Peace for Europe! Russian soldiers out of Ukraine.”

