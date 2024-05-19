British Defense Secretary says Ukraine will receive 100 air defense missiles from London in May

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps warns allies that Ukraine needs more than “warm words” as he fast tracks sending more air defense missiles to Ukraine.

The Defense Secretary made the announcement in the aftermath of the offensive operations which Russia is conducting at the moment in the Kharkiv Oblast of Ukraine, in the northeast of the country.

As reported by The Sun, Shapps emphasized that everything that is important and valuable to the Western world would be at risk if the invasion of Ukraine ended in victory for Vladimir Putin.

“The events of last week should be a wake-up call for the West. ‘Warm’ words are not enough. Every state that values its freedom must step up its efforts and provide as quickly as possible what it can provide so that the Ukrainian army can repel an illegal invasion,” he emphasized.

According to him, the United Kingdom has transferred 80 air defense missiles to Ukraine since the beginning of this month and 20 more are due to arrive before the beginning of June.

Shapps said other countries must help arm Ukraine to avoid the “biggest threat” to world order this century.

In addition , he noted that the value of British aid for Ukraine in 2024 will be £3 billion.

British aid to Ukraine

In May, the British Ministry of Defence announced a monumental military aid package for Ukraine, marking the largest in its history. The package includes £500 million in funding and vital equipment to bolster Ukraine’s defense against the ongoing Russian aggression.

The comprehensive aid package consists of 4 million rounds of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, and 400 vehicles, including 160 Husky protected mobility vehicles. This substantial support underscores the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ukrainian troops are firing no more than 2,000 155mm shells a day, less than a third of the ammunition Russia uses, according to Ukraine’s defense minister. Ukraine’s needs as 200,000 rounds a month (6,600 a day).

