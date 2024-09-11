Ukrainian tech grants boosted to support innovation

The Brave1 platform, set up by the Ukrainian government to implement projects that can be used in Ukraine’s defense, has increased grants for defense tech developers to over $190,000, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Recently, the updated grant program from the Brave1 defense tech cluster has been launched. Producers of unmanned aerial vehicles, land and naval robotic systems, electronic warfare and cyber warfare systems, reconnaissance tools, missile and artillery systems, unconventional weaponry, and military protection and security systems can now apply for new grants.

“Due to Brave1, an environment has been created in which innovators and engineers can quickly develop their ideas and solutions while the military receives technology at the front. The defense tech cluster provides not only expert support at all stages of development but also financial support. Developers can obtain funds for R&D, scaling, and product development through the grant program. Increasing the grants of nearly $97,000 to $190,000 will allow to create more defense technologies and strengthen the military new solutions,” said Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science, and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation.

Ukrainian manufacturers whose development has passed defense expertise and received an overall score of at least 6 points, with a current level of readiness of at least 5 points, can apply for the initial $96,000 grant, Militarnyi reports.

The overall score must be at least seven points, and the project’s current level of readiness must be at least six points to receive $190,000 funding.

“The grant program is one of our main tools for providing the military with necessary technological solutions. By providing financial resources to manufacturers of the most promising solutions, we can make this process predictable and thus plan the technological advancement of our security and defense forces,” said Natalia Kushnerska, head of the Brave1 defense tech cluster.

After this, the application undergoes internal compliance checks, expert evaluations, pitching, approval by the Supervisory Board of the Innovation Development Fund, and signing the grant agreement with the developer.

The funds received can be used for R&D, product development, and the purchase of necessary equipment and components.