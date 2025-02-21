Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine funds 19 domestic missile developers

The companies received grants to develop various missile types, including cruise, ballistic, and anti-aircraft systems for Ukraine’s defense needs.
byYuri Zoria
21/02/2025
2 minute read
ukraine funds 19 domestic missile developers peklo cruise missiles nineteen ukrainian companies have joined brave1 grant program focused weaponry development deputy prime minister innovation education science technology digital transformation mykhailo
Peklo cruise missiles. Photo: Herman Smetanin
Ukraine funds 19 domestic missile developers

Nineteen Ukrainian companies have joined the Brave1 grant program focused on missile weaponry development, according to the country’s Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

Since Russia has started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ukraine has expanded domestic weapons production, manufacturing millions of drones and dozens of self-propelled howitzers while funding new developments. However, 70% of frontline equipment still depends on international aid.

Speaking at the Defense Tech Innovation Forum 2025 in February, Fedorov revealed these manufacturers are developing short and medium-range missiles, as well as ballistic systems, Militarnyi reported.

We have already identified the number: 19 companies. These aren’t startups, but companies that can produce certain products that will fly and can be tested,” Fedorov said, as reported by Militarnyi.

While specific company names and exact missile projects remain undisclosed, Fedorov emphasized that cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and anti-aircraft systems are the priority.

We need inexpensive small missiles, we need missiles that will shoot down Shaheds, or affordable missiles that will intercept cruise missiles. This direction remains our focus this year,” Fedorov noted.

The missile program within the Brave1 grant program was first announced in July 2024, when Fedorov revealed preparations for missile development grants.

“We want them to see it.” Ukraine unveils $ 4,000 Trembita missile that can reach Moscow

In 2024, Ukraine introduced several new missile systems, including the Palianytsia and Peklo missile drones, along with the Ruta missile. Whether these are products of the Brave1 grant program has not been confirmed, Militarnyi noted.

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in December 2024 that the Palianytsia long-range missile drone had entered serial production.
  • The Ukrainian military has already received the first batch of Peklo missile drones with a 700 km range, referred to as “cruise missiles” by Militarnyi.
  • The status of the Ruta missile is unclear. In December 2024, Zelenskyy confirmed successful tests, but no specifications were disclosed. A missile named Ruta from Destinus was showcased at Eurosatory 2024 in France, possibly the same system, per Militarnyi.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts