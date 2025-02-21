Ukraine funds 19 domestic missile developers

Nineteen Ukrainian companies have joined the Brave1 grant program focused on missile weaponry development, according to the country’s Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.
Speaking at the Defense Tech Innovation Forum 2025 in February, Fedorov revealed these manufacturers are developing short and medium-range missiles, as well as ballistic systems, Militarnyi reported.
“We have already identified the number: 19 companies. These aren’t startups, but companies that can produce certain products that will fly and can be tested,” Fedorov said, as reported by Militarnyi.
While specific company names and exact missile projects remain undisclosed, Fedorov emphasized that cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and anti-aircraft systems are the priority.
“We need inexpensive small missiles, we need missiles that will shoot down Shaheds, or affordable missiles that will intercept cruise missiles. This direction remains our focus this year,” Fedorov noted.
The missile program within the Brave1 grant program was first announced in July 2024, when Fedorov revealed preparations for missile development grants.
In 2024, Ukraine introduced several new missile systems, including the Palianytsia and Peklo missile drones, along with the Ruta missile. Whether these are products of the Brave1 grant program has not been confirmed, Militarnyi noted.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in December 2024 that the Palianytsia long-range missile drone had entered serial production.
- The Ukrainian military has already received the first batch of Peklo missile drones with a 700 km range, referred to as “cruise missiles” by Militarnyi.
- The status of the Ruta missile is unclear. In December 2024, Zelenskyy confirmed successful tests, but no specifications were disclosed. A missile named Ruta from Destinus was showcased at Eurosatory 2024 in France, possibly the same system, per Militarnyi.
