Ukraine doubles weapons production in 2024, focuses on drones and shells, PM says

Ukraine has doubled its weapons production in the first eight months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on 10 September. He highlighted significant progress in the country’s defense industry, particularly in drone manufacturing and artillery ammunition production.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine faces shortages of military supplies, from artillery shells to long-range missiles, as delayed Western deliveries exacerbate the issue, while the country works to increase its own production. In late 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans for Ukraine to produce one million drones and increase artillery shell quantities in 2024. In early January, Shmyhal stated that defense production in Ukraine should increase sixfold in 2024.

Speaking at a press conference today, Shmyhal stated, according to Liga:

“In 2023, weapons production in Ukraine increased threefold, and in the first eight months of this year, we have increased production by another two times compared to 2023. So we are progressing.“

The Prime Minister emphasized the growth in drone production, revealing that contracts for manufacturing one million drones have been secured this year alone.

“We have created a drone market, opening up opportunities for businesses and enterprises,” he said.

Addressing the critical issue of artillery ammunition shortage, Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is working on producing its own munitions.

“This is the most scarce item that we are looking for together with partners around the world,” he explained.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the focus on developing Ukraine’s own long-range systems.

Western funding and joint ventures

The Ukrainian government is also fostering international partnerships in the defense sector. Shmyhal mentioned a precedent set with Denmark, where Ukrainian production receives funding from partners, who then purchase Ukrainian-made weapons for the Ukrainian army. This approach, according to the Prime Minister, is more advantageous and reliable for the military.

Shmyhal reported that dozens of new foreign defense industry enterprises are establishing presence in Ukraine.

“These are American, European, British, and other companies from around the world, with which active cooperation is already underway, not only based on joint contracts but also on the creation of joint ventures for production in Ukraine and neighboring countries,” he said.

The military cooperation’s goal is “to reach a level where the production of a large number of diverse equipment is localized in Ukraine, from cartridges to shells to batteries,” Shmyhal added.

