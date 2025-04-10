Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Peace cannot be secured by ignoring war”: Healey outlines post-peace plan for 30-nation security force for Ukraine

With 200 military planners from 30 nations already developing operational frameworks, the Coalition of the Willing aims to transform from a planning body into a credible deterrent force capable of protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty immediately after peace negotiations conclude.
byOlena Mukhina
10/04/2025
3 minute read
UK Defense Secretary John Healey. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
UK Defense Secretary John Healey. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
“Peace cannot be secured by ignoring war”: Healey outlines post-peace plan for 30-nation security force for Ukraine

On 10 April, UK Defense Secretary John Healey outlined four clear objectives for the Coalition of the Willing aimed at strengthening Ukraine and forming a multinational force to provide long-term security guarantees after a peace agreement is reached, according to UNIAN. 

The Coalition of the willing, led by the UK and France, is a group of 31 countries committed to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. This initiative reflects Europe’s determination to take the lead in ensuring regional stability, especially amidst uncertainties surrounding US involvement and NATO’s role. However, the future of the force remains unclear due to Russia’s categorical opposition to NATO countries deploying troops in Ukraine and ambiguity over whether the US will join or provide security guarantees for Kyiv. 

Speaking at the coalition’s ministerial meeting, Healey thanked the 200 military planners from 30 countries who have worked intensively in recent weeks. He emphasized the coalition’s unified commitment to securing Ukraine’s future post-war and accelerating strategic planning to place Ukraine in the strongest position possible to defend its sovereignty and deter future Russian aggression.

Healey detailed the coalition’s four strategic priorities:

  • Securing the skies
  • Ensuring maritime safety
  • Sustaining peace on land
  • Supporting Ukraine’s Armed Forces to become a powerful deterrent force

He described the reassurance force as a credible and resolute mechanism to ensure that peace achieved through negotiations delivers on what US President Trump promises — lasting peace for Ukraine.

While the discussions remain confidential, Healey assured that the planning is both substantial and actionable. The coalition is focused on ensuring operational readiness to act once a peace agreement is in place.

Peace cannot be secured by ignoring the war, the UK defense secretary warned, urging increased pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the aggression, alongside reinforced support for Ukraine both on the battlefield and in preparing for a sustainable peace.

He also noted that many ministers attending today’s session will join tomorrow’s Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, where new commitments for military aid to Ukraine are expected.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts