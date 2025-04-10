“Peace cannot be secured by ignoring war”: Healey outlines post-peace plan for 30-nation security force for Ukraine

On 10 April, UK Defense Secretary John Healey outlined four clear objectives for the Coalition of the Willing aimed at strengthening Ukraine and forming a multinational force to provide long-term security guarantees after a peace agreement is reached, according to UNIAN.

The Coalition of the willing, led by the UK and France, is a group of 31 countries committed to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. This initiative reflects Europe’s determination to take the lead in ensuring regional stability, especially amidst uncertainties surrounding US involvement and NATO’s role. However, the future of the force remains unclear due to Russia’s categorical opposition to NATO countries deploying troops in Ukraine and ambiguity over whether the US will join or provide security guarantees for Kyiv.

Speaking at the coalition’s ministerial meeting, Healey thanked the 200 military planners from 30 countries who have worked intensively in recent weeks. He emphasized the coalition’s unified commitment to securing Ukraine’s future post-war and accelerating strategic planning to place Ukraine in the strongest position possible to defend its sovereignty and deter future Russian aggression.

Healey detailed the coalition’s four strategic priorities:

Securing the skies

Ensuring maritime safety

Sustaining peace on land

Supporting Ukraine’s Armed Forces to become a powerful deterrent force

He described the reassurance force as a credible and resolute mechanism to ensure that peace achieved through negotiations delivers on what US President Trump promises — lasting peace for Ukraine.

While the discussions remain confidential, Healey assured that the planning is both substantial and actionable. The coalition is focused on ensuring operational readiness to act once a peace agreement is in place.

Peace cannot be secured by ignoring the war, the UK defense secretary warned, urging increased pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the aggression, alongside reinforced support for Ukraine both on the battlefield and in preparing for a sustainable peace.

He also noted that many ministers attending today’s session will join tomorrow’s Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, where new commitments for military aid to Ukraine are expected.