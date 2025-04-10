Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian PM pushes to accelerate Ukraine’s integration into € 150 billion EU defense fund

Ukraine’s push for participation in joint EU defense production comes as the country faces critical artillery shell shortages and continued Russian escalation, including recent deadly strikes on civilians that killed children in Kryvyi Rih.
byOlena Mukhina
10/04/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian and the EU flags flying in front of the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo via Eastnews.ua
On 10 April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on EU to launch SAFE (Security Action for Europe) initiative, enabling Ukraine to participate in joint defense procurement with EU member states, UkrInform reports. 

The SAFE program is a EU initiative aimed at bolstering defense capabilities across Europe. It includes a significant component that allows Ukraine’s defense industry to participate in EU defense projects on equal terms with EU member states.

His remarks followed a meeting in Brussels with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

During the meeting, Shmyhal and Kallas discussed Ukraine’s pressing defense needs. Shmyhal highlighted the critical importance of procuring two million artillery shells for Ukraine and implementing the ReArm Europe plan.

He underlined that SAFE — a €150 billion instrument — would allow Ukraine to procure defense products both on the European market and from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Shmyhal also stressed the need for further tightening sanctions against Russia.

“Ukraine remains committed to peace, while Russia escalates the war by targeting civilians. The recent tragedy in Kryvyi Rih, where nine children were killed by Russian missiles, is yet another grim reminder of the aggressor’s brutality,” he said.

The meeting reaffirmed a shared position between Kyiv and Brussels: there can be no peace without justice.

“Efforts toward a just and lasting peace must be based on the principles of ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ and ‘nothing about Europe without Europe,’” Shmyhal stated.

He also stressed the importance of Ukraine and the EU continuing to act as a united front and thanked the EU for its support.

